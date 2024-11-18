CIRQUE ALICE Comes to QPAC in April 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Queensland Performing Arts Centre has announced the world premiere season of Cirque Alice, an epic new show from the creators of the global smash hit The Illusionists that will transform the Concert Hall into a Wonderland from 10 April to 22 April 2025.



Created by Tim Lawson (TML Enterprises) and Simon Painter (Painter Productions), Cirque Alice will reimagine Lewis Carroll’s classic adventure and bring to life everyone’s favourite characters with extraordinary acts from some of the greatest performers around the globe.



Lawson and Painter are creating a unique circus show that celebrates one of the most recognisable fantasy worlds of all time, with Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland a 'curiouser and curiouser’ source of inspiration for a captivating two-hour show for all ages.

Creative Producer Simon Painter said he was incredibly excited to bring Cirque Alice to QPAC for its world premiere.

“The tales of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland provide the perfect backdrop to create a magical narrative about a cirque show,” Mr Painter said.



"Filled with some of the most eccentric and larger-than-life characters and creations, the original stories have provided such amazing inspiration for this groundbreaking new production.”

Producer Tim Lawson added he was equally thrilled to return to QPAC after The Illusionists played to packed houses, with Cirque Alice promising to be spectacular entertainment over the Easter holidays.



“This is the perfect show for everyone – whether you’re on a date night or you want to bring the whole family along – do not miss this performance of jaw dropping acts set around one of the world’s most magical stories,” Mr Lawson said.



The brand-new show will entice audiences down the rabbit hole, with an awe-inspiring set and on-stage cabaret seating putting guests at the heart of the action as performers soar above QPAC’s Concert Hall.

Cirque Alice will feature mesmerising aerialists and acrobats, mind-bending contortionists, exquisite puppetry, a world-famous magician, special guest musical and comedic artists and more, accompanied by a soundtrack of newly arranged remixes of classical favourites.



With the cast to be announced in coming months, Painter said audiences could expect a lineup of some of the greatest circus and magic performers on earth – from America’s Got Talent: Fantasy Leaguewinners to exciting new talent from the international circuit.

“I believe the cast that has been selected for this show is amongst the very best acrobatic, music, dance and magic talent that has ever been presented in Australia in any circus show, and we cannot wait to share these truly unbelievable acts with Queensland audiences first.”

TML Enterprises has created, produced and presented first class musicals and family entertainment to more than 450 cities in 45 countries, smashing box office records on Broadway, London and beyond, regularly doing so with creative producers Painter Productions.

Cirque Alice marks their eighth circus production together, many of which, including Le Noir (seen at QPAC in 2015) and Circus 1903, have enjoyed great international success with multiple sell-out seasons in London, New York and Vegas.



Comments