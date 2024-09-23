Ballet Preljocaj Season Exclusive to Brisbane as QPAC International Series Returns for 40th Birthday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Queensland Performing Arts Centre announced an exclusive Australian season of Ballet Preljocaj’s Swan Lake in the Lyric Theatre from 31 May to 7 June 2025 as part of the QPAC International Series and the Centre’s 40th Anniversary celebrations.



Founded in 1985 by maverick French choreographer Angelin Preljocaj, the Aix-en-Provence-based Ballet Preljocaj last wowed audiences at QPAC in 2016 with the sell-out season of Snow White as part of the International Series and is world renowned for warping the notion of ballet.

The contemporary ballet company is fueled by Preljocaj’s propensity for collaboration, with a roll call of artistic partnerships boasting the likes of costumes by Jean Paul Gaultier and Azzedine Alaïa to scores by Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) and Nicolas Godin (Air).

Famed for his iconoclastic deconstruction of great story ballets, Preljocaj’s Swan Lake is a dystopian juxtaposition of corporate greed – in which Siegfried is the son of a wealthy property developer – and the pristine environment of the swans, which sees Odette and the Prince as eco-warriors battling the fossil-fueled industrialist Rothbart.

While he has leaned on some elements of Marius Pepita and Lev Ivanov’s original choreography, this is Swan Lake reimagined by Preljocaj with ‘audacity and respect' and challenges ballet norms with a run time of less than two hours with no interval.



Preljocaj was also compelled to dissect Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky’s original score and reassemble it with extracts from the Russian composer’s symphonic works; this amalgamation will be played live by Queensland Symphony Orchestra and mixed with music studio 79D’s futuristic house music.



Video design by Boris Labbé, lighting by Éric Soyer and costumes by Igor Chapurin give the ballet an end-of-days decadence – from a penthouse rave to a silent lake at midnight – as the company urges the audience to reflect on the world and its fragility through “dizzying dance and inventive choreography” (Chroniques de danse).

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas welcomed the return of Ballet Preljocaj, following its sold-out season for the 2016 QPAC International Series.



“Preljocaj is one of Europe's greatest choreographers and the company has redefined contemporary ballet. This is a Swan Lake for modern times – there's not a pointe shoe in sight – but you will still be hit with the full spectacle, technical virtuosity and depth of storytelling that is expected of this much-loved ballet.” Mr Kotzas said.



“As we plan our 40th Anniversary celebrations for next year, we are excited to announce this exclusive season of Swan Lake as a fitting highlight of a broad program marking 40 years of hosting the best artists in the world and pushing the art of performance making.

“Although Ballet Preljocaj will perform only in Brisbane, we will soon be announcing opportunities for all of Queensland to connect with the company. For everyone else around Australia, I encourage you to join us for this season of eight performances only of Swan Lake like you have never seen before.”

Ballet Preljocaj Founder Angelin Preljocaj said presenting the Australian premiere of Swan Lake at QPAC was an honour for him and his company.

“We fondly remember the enthusiasm Brisbane had for Snow White, so we know we will be welcomed warmly by audiences and I hope they will enjoy this contemporary version of Swan Lake,” Mr Preljocaj said.

“We cannot wait to perform in Queensland, especially as we have the chance to perform live with Queensland Symphony Orchestra conducted by Johannes Fritzsch.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said the return of Ballet Preljocaj to QPAC’s International Series reinforced Queensland’s reputation as a vibrant cultural tourism destination.

“I am delighted that one of the world’s leading contemporary ballet companies is returning to Queensland as part of QPAC’s 40th anniversary celebrations,” Minister Enoch said.

“Ballet Preljocaj’s spectacular interpretation of Swan Lake is set to attract audiences from across the country and leave a lasting impression on everyone who experiences it.

“Queensland Government investment supports QPAC to host internationally acclaimed companies like Ballet Preljocaj as well as leading local and national companies and artists, boosting the state’s economy and supporting Queenslanders’ access to some of the very best arts and cultural experiences.”

Since its inaugural presentation in 2009, the QPAC International Series has welcomed some of the world’s finest performing arts companies – including Bolshoi Ballet, The Royal Ballet and Teatro alla Scala – exclusively to Queensland, with many of them making their Australian debuts.

Ballet Preljocaj’s Swan Lake runs in QPAC’s Lyric Theatre from 31 May to 7 June and is an exclusive Australian season as part of the QPAC International Series. Tickets are on sale to the general public on 25 September from 9am via qpac.com.au.

The QPAC International Series is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland.

