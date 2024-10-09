BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Comes to  The West End Electric

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global powerhouse production house Strut & Fret will bring their infamous cheeky circus-cabaret, Blanc de Blanc Encore, to Brisbane’s bespoke new theatre and bar The West End Electric.

Premiering as party season hits, the titillating, extravagantly-extra extravaganza that sold out the Sydney Opera House will preview at The West End Electric from 14 November, ahead of an official opening night on Thursday 21 November.

The minds behind The Garden of Unearthly Delights, The Spiegeltent, The Grand Electric and now The West End Electric, Strut & Fret have toured their signature circus-cabaret shows to 25 countries from Brussels to Bogota and Perth to Prague.

Creative Director Scott Maidment toured the original Blanc de Blanc to London’s West End and the Las Vegas Strip, where it received sell-out seasons and 5-star reviews.



“Since we opened The West End Electric in September, it’s been a treat to spend more time back home in Brisbane, where Sarah Stewart and I started the company over 20 years ago,” says Scott, who is also the Director of Blanc de Blanc and Blanc de Blanc Encore and has directed for Madonna.



“For those who haven’t seen it, Blanc de Blanc Encore is a new sort of circus that takes the audience into a heady, bubble-filled, overflowing, crazy party, inspired by champagne. We can’t wait for audiences from across the sunshine state to experience Blanc at our all new West End theatre.”

Blanc de Blanc Encore transports guests from a sophisticated French lounge to a pumping nightclub party with the world’s finest acrobatic talent, great tunes, big laughs, lots of skin and more than a few surprises.

Following the Brisbane season, Blanc de Blanc Encore has been invited to perform in London’s West End.

Blanc de Blanc Encore is choreographed by Kevin Maher (choreographer for Justin Bieber, Britney Spears and Madonna), with costumes by James Browne(Cabaret, Ghost and Xanadu) and a thumping soundtrack from Danish electronic artist Kenneth Bager.

The star studded, international cast includes Cirque du Soleil alumni and world-class performers who have worked alongside the likes of Dua Lipa, Sophie Ellis Bexter and Tones and I, gracing major stages on many continents.

Cast confirmed for The West End Electric season include charismatic Canadian comedian and acrobat Felix Pouliot; award-winning American aerialist and Multihoop creator Caitlin Tomson-Moylan; Perth’s prolific dancer Jackie Chambers and incredible hula hooper Jess Mews; soulful South African vocalist and dancer Sasha Lee Saunders; Ukrainian hip-hop, popping and ‘bone-breaking’ artist Misha; Berlin acrobat and comedian Remi Martin who performed for Queen Elizabeth II; and striking Canadian aerialist Spencer Craig who performs DUO HOOP with partner Caitlin Tomson-Moylan.

Tickets are selling fast via The West End Electric, with bookings being taken for Christmas parties and group events. Audiences are encouraged to be quick to secure their favourite seats for the festive season.

