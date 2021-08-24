Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Hosts 'TMRJ Told by History'

Watch Clara Paulino, President of the Municipal Theater Foundation and historian; and Paula Scofano, educator of TMRJ and graduates in history.

Aug. 24, 2021  

To celebrate Historian Day, the Municipal Theatre Free Stage presents the live "TMRJ told by History" with the participation of Clara Paulino, President of the Municipal Theater Foundation and historian; and Paula Scofano, educator of TMRJ and graduates in history.

They address topics such as building the municipal Theatre and its development over the years in the country's political and social context, highlighting the importance of preserving heritage and memory, plus the work powered by the TMRJ himself on conservation and dissemination of the acquis and the trajectory of Theatre.

Mediation will be due to also historian Gustavo Durán, Chief Press Officer of TMRJ.


