VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Begin OSTM Municipal Portas Theatre Series

The No3 Trompa Concert in Mi Bemol Major K447 kicked off the event.

Sep. 26, 2021  

On September 24, Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro began the 90-year-old OSTM Municipal Portas Theatre series, which will be presented on the official networks of the TMRJ, celebrating the 90 years of the Theatre Symphony Orchestra Municipal of Rio de Janeiro

To begin the celebrations, the No3 Trompa Concert in Mi Bemol Major K447, which has as soloist the award-winning trumpist Philip Doyle of the OSTM and regency of conductor Ira Levin, Artistic Director of TMRJ.

