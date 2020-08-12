VIDEO: Cine Teatro Cuiabá Presents Cine Comentário Sonoro - Episódio 29

This series features directors remembering stories associated with the production of their films.

Cine Teatro Cuiabá presents Cine Comentário Sonoro - Episódio 29: Quarteto o sentido da vida.

Synopsis:

Animation where a beggar, in front of the "Refúgio Jazz Club", watches customers and passers-by. Packed by jazz and the human relationships that take place in that context, this man is touched and goes on to a new battle: regaining his family and his professional activity, music. The video clip of the band Quarteto Foiçástico (Sinop-MT) participated in the 5th Festival of Cinema in the Forest (Alta Floresta - MT). The song is a reinterpretation of the composition by the funk-rock band "Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats".

In the series "Cine Comentario Sonoro" directors remember stories associated with the production of their films, through a sound commentary integrated with the shorts. The series is produced in partnership between directors, the Cineclub Coxiponés of UFMT and the Rede Cineclubista de Mato Grosso (REC-MT). Comments recorded between July and August 2020.

