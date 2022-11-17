Theatro Sao Pedro Opens Richard Strauss' ARIADNE AUF NAXOS Concluding the Lyrical Season for 2022

Theatro São Pedro, an institution of the Government of the State of São Paulo and the Secretary of Culture and Creative Economy of the State, managed by Santa Marcelina Cultura, ends the lyrical season with the never seen in Brazil staging of Ariadne auf Naxos, by German composer Richard Strauss (1864 -1949). The opera opens on November 18. There will be eight performances in total.

With an unconventional structure, the work tells the story of a composer working on an opera commission - the first act, called the "prologue", shows the author dealing with the demands of his boss, and a sudden passion for the actress Zerbinetta. In the second, the opera itself is presented, bringing together elements of a serious opera with comic scenes, in which the story of the prologue is mixed with classic scenes from the story of the Greek princess Ariadne. Richard Strauss is, along with Gustav Mahler, the greatest representative of late German Romanticism. With an extensive musical production, Strauss stood out especially in the composition of symphonic poems such as Don Juan, Thus Spoke Zarathustra and Don Quixote, and operas such as Salomé, Elektra and Der Rosenkavalier.

With musical direction by German conductor Felix Krieger, who leads the Orquestra do Theatro São Pedro, and scenic direction by Argentine Pablo Maritano, the production takes the stage at Theatro São Pedro on November 18th.

O Theatro São Pedro, instituição do Governo do Estado de São Paulo e da Secretaria de Cultura e Economia Criativa do Estado, gerido pela Santa Marcelina Cultura, encerra a temporada lírica com a montagem inédita de Ariadne em Naxos, do compositor alemão Richard Strauss (1864-1949). A ópera estreia no dia 18 de novembro. Ao todo serão oito récitas.

photo by Divulgação/Heloisa Bortz

Com uma estrutura pouco convencional, a obra conta a história de um compositor trabalhando na encomenda de uma ópera - o primeiro ato, chamado de "prólogo", mostra o autor às voltas com as exigências de seu patrão, e uma repentina paixão pela atriz Zerbinetta; no segundo, a ópera propriamente dita é apresentada, reunindo elementos de uma ópera séria com cenas cômicas, em que a história do prólogo se mistura com cenas clássicas da história da princesa grega Ariadne. Richard Strauss é, ao lado de Gustav Mahler, o maior representante do romantismo tardio alemão. Com uma extensa produção musical, Strauss se destacou especialmente na composição de poemas sinfônicos como Don Juan, Assim Falou Zaratustra e Dom Quixote, e óperas como Salomé, Elektra e O Cavaleiro da Rosa.

A direção musical é do regente alemão Felix Krieger, que comanda a Orquestra do Theatro São Pedro e a direção cênica é do argentino Pablo Maritano. Um dos destaques do elenco é a soprano Eiko Senda, no papel de Ariadne. Completam o elenco: Carla Domingues (Zerbinetta), Luisa Francesconni (Compositor), Eric Herrero (Baco), Igor Vieira (Arlequim), Marcelo Ferreira (Truffaldino e Mestre de Música), Giovanni Tristacci (Scaramuccio e Mestre de Dança). Além de Cintia Cunha (Echo), Tati Reis (Naiad), Fernanda Nagashima (Dryad), Luiz Pateow (Mordomo), Gilberto Chaves (Brighella), Vinícius Cestari (Oficial), Robert Willian (Peruqueiro) e Fulvio Souza (Lacaio).

As récitas acontecem nos dias 20, 23, 25, 27 e 30 de novembro, 2 e 4 de dezembro, quarta e sexta às 20h, domingo às 17h. Os ingressos custam de R$ 80 (inteira) a R$ 15 (meia).

photo by Divulgação/Heloisa Bortz





SERVIÇO:

ARIADNE EM NAXOS

RICHARD STRAUSS (1864 1949)

[ópera em 1 ato, com libreto de Hugo von Hofmannsthal]

ORQUESTRA DO THEATRO SÃO PEDRO

Felix Krieger, direção musical

Pablo Maritano, direção cênica

Desireé Bastos, cenografia e figurinos

Aline Santini, iluminação

Elenco

Eiko Senda, Ariadne

Carla Domingues, Zerbinetta

Luisa Francesconni, Compositor

Eric Herrero, Baco

Igor Vieira, Arlequim

Marcelo Ferreira, Truffaldino e Mestre de Música

Giovanni Tristacci, Scaramuccio e Mestre de Dança

Cintia Cunha, Echo

Tati Reis, Naiad

Fernanda Nagashima, Dryad

Luiz Pateow, Mordomo

Gilberto Chaves, Brighella

Vinícius Cestari, Oficial

Robert Willian, Peruqueiro

Fulvio Souza, Lacaio

Récitas: 18, 20, 23, 25, 27 e 30 de novembro, 2 e 4 de dezembro

quarta e sexta às 20h, domingo às 17h

Local: Theatro São Pedro

Endereço: Rua Barra Funda, 171 - Barra Funda, São Paulo

Ingressos: R$ 80 (inteira) a R$15 (meia)

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209899®id=150&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatrosaopedro.byinti.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Classificação: 14 anos