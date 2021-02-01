Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro's Nora Esteves and Regina Sauer to Discuss Dance on Instagram

Jazz, contemporary dance and Graham techniques are the theme of the #ClassEmCasa Campaign of Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre.

February begins with the return of the #AulaEmCasa Campaign of Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre.

Every Monday, artists, theatre staff and guests give classes for free for the population.

On the 1st, the first dancer of Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, Nora Esteves and the director, teacher and choreographer, Regina Sauer will talk about jazz, contemporary dance and Graham techniques.

They will still answer questions during the live starting at 17 pm on Instagram @theatromunicipalrj.