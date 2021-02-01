Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro's Nora Esteves and Regina Sauer to Discuss Dance on Instagram

Every Monday, artists, theatre staff and guests give classes for free for the population.

Feb. 1, 2021  

Jazz, contemporary dance and Graham techniques are the theme of the #ClassEmCasa Campaign of Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre.

February begins with the return of the #AulaEmCasa Campaign of Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre.

On the 1st, the first dancer of Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, Nora Esteves and the director, teacher and choreographer, Regina Sauer will talk about jazz, contemporary dance and Graham techniques.

They will still answer questions during the live starting at 17 pm on Instagram @theatromunicipalrj.


