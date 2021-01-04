The Teatro Colón Suspends Performances and Guided Tours

The Teatro Colón suspends its public activities, performances and guided tours until April 19th to help prevent coronavirus transmission.

Following the provisions and measures announced in decree Nº 140-20 of the Government of Buenos Aires city, the Teatro Colón informs that all public activities are suspended until April 19 to help prevent the the coronavirus transmission.

On our website www.teatrocolon.org.ar we will inform in a timely manner the policy of return or exchange of seats.

For inquiries and information contact 4378-7366/7358 from March, Mon 16th (Mon to Fri from 10H to 6H) or write to consultas.teatrocolon@gmail.com

The performances and activities involved in this period will be impacted as follows:

March

Experimentation Centre (CETC): Foco Gerardo Gandini. March 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Opera: Nabucco. March 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 25, 27 and 28.

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra 01. March 19.

Argentinian Performers: Cuarteto Universidad Nacional de La Plata. March 21.

Argentinian Performers: Coro Alberto Ginastera. March 22.

Institute of Advanced Studies in Art: Academic Orchestra. March 26.

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra 02. March 26.

Institute of Advanced Studies in Art: Bastiana y Bastián at the CETC. March 26, 27 and 28.

April

Recitals at Golden Hall: Laurent Albrecht Breuninger and Ana Flávia Frazão. April 4.

Ballet: Giselle. April 7, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 y 19.

Argentinian Performers: Coro Vocal de Cámara Platense. April 12.

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra: Extraordinary Concerts at Usina del Arte. April 16.

Argentinian Performers: Cuarteto Gianneo. April 18.

Colón for kids: Giselle (ballet). April 18.

Institute of Advanced Studies in Art: Academic Orchestra at the Main Hall. April 19.

Colón in the City. OFBA in Usina 02. April 23.

ISA. ISATC in the Golden Hall. April 25.

Colón for kids. Concerts for kids. April 26.

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra 03. April 30.

May

Argentinian Performers. Beethoven: Alberto Williams Trio.May 2.

Ópera. The Consul. May 5, 7, 10, 12 y 13.

Contemporary. Ligeti: Violin Concerto. May 6.

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra 4. May 8.

Recitals at the Golden Hall. Ralph Votapek. May 9.

Great International Interpreters.Viktoria Mullova. May 9.

Bach Beethoven Connection. Bach/Beethoven:Giltburg. May 10.

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra 5. May 14.

Argentinian Performers. Beethoven: Trío & String Sextet. May 16.

Colón for kids. Concerts for Children. May 17.

ISA. Chamber Music. May 19.

Opera. The Pearl Fishers. May 26,27,29,31.

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra 6. May 28.

ISA. ISATC's Academic Orchestra in the Main Stage: 04. May 28.

Colón in the City. The Resident Ballet at the Auditorio de Belgrano. May 29 y 30.

Great International Interpreters. Mariella Devia. May 30.

Argentinian Performers. "Emilio Balcarce" Tango School Orchestra. May 31.

June

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra 7. June 4.

Symphonic Coral. Pergolesi: Stabat Mater. June 5.

Colón in the City. Ballet Estable en Teatro de la Ribera. Colón en la Ciudad. June 5, 6 y 7.

Colón for kids. A director in Trouble. June 6.

Recitals at the Golden Hall. Carles & Sofia.. June 6.

Great International Interpreters. Pretty Yende. June 7.

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra 8. June 11.

Guest Orchestras. Chamber Orchestra of Chile. June 11.

ISA. Oedipus Rex. June 12, 13 y 14.

Colón for kids.. Concerts for Children. June 14.

Opera. Tosca. June 19, 21, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 y 30.

ISA. ISATC's Academic Orchestra in the Main Stage: 03. June 25.

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra 9. June 25.

ISA. ¡Cinderelllaaaaaa!. June 26,27,28.

July

Guests Orchestras. California Youth Orchestra. July 2.

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra 10. July 2.

ISA. ISATC at the Golden Hall. July 4.

Colón in the City. The Colón at the Auditorio de Belgrano 02. July 11.

Ballet. La fille mal gardée. July 14,15,16,17,18,19,21,22,23,24,25,26.

Colón for kids. La fille mal gardée. July 18,21,22,23,24,25,26.

Colón for kids. The Blizzard. July 29,30,31.

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra 11. July 30.

Great International Interpreters. Mahler Chamber Orchestra. July 31.

August

Colón for kids. The Blizzard. August 1.

Great International Interpreters. Mahler Chamber Orchestra. August 1.

Colón for kids. Colón for Babies. August 6 and 7.

Argentinian Performers. Beethoven: Amigos Quartet. August 8.

ISA. Chamber Music. August 11.

Guests Orchestras. Porto Alegre Symphony Orchestra. August 13.

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra 12. August 13.

Argentinian Performers. Beethoven: Ginastera Trio. August 15.

Opera. The Rhine Gold. August 18, 21, 23 y 25.

Bach & Beethoven Connection. Beethoven: Sonatas: Gelber. August 19.

ISA. ISATC's Academic Orchestra in the Main Stage: 05. August 20.

Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra 13. August 20.

ISA. ISATC's Orchestral Academy at Auditorio de Belgrano. August 21.

Colón in the City. The Colón at the Auditorio de Belgrano 03. August 21.

Argentinian Performers. Beethoven: UNLP Cuartet. August 22.

Contemporary. Schnittke: Réquiem. August 22.

Bach Beethoven Connection. Beethoven, Cello y Piano: Kloeckner-Budu. August 23.

Experimentation. The Raven. August 27, 28, 29 y 30.

Colón in the City. OFBA at Usina 03. August 27.

Argentinian Performers. Beethoven: Trío & String Sextet. August 29.

Colón for kids. Concerts for Children. August 30.