Teatro Colon Will Stream DON PASQUALE This Month

The production streams September 24-October 2.

Every Sunday at 20H, the Teatro Colón productions come to live again on your screens. You can watch them anywhere in the world #QuedateEnCasa.

Coming up next is Don Pasquale, streaming September 24-October 2.

When buffo seemed reviled and the arrival of Romanticism´s serious opera was imminent, Donizetti showed that this genre possibilities could still be reformulated and exploited. Don Pasquale is often considered the last great opera buffa of the belcantista Italian school. Set in the19th-century Rome, with an archetypal protagonist (the old man mad of love, attracted by a younger woman) it is the 69th title of Bergamo´s genius. It was premiered in 1843 at the Italian Theater in Paris, the city where Donizetti lived in the final stage of his compositional career.

Learn more and book at https://teatrocolon.org.ar/en/season-2019/opera/produccion/don-pasquale.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You