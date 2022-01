Inspired by Songs of the Famous Brazilian Girl Group Rouge, Musical BRILHA LA LUNA Opens in São Paulo

Rouge was a Brazilian pop girl group formed in 2002, through the SBT and Disney Channel talent show Popstars. The group's debut studio album, the best-selling self-titled Rouge (2002), sold more than 1,5 million copies in Brazil. The success of the album was boosted by the songs Não Dá pra Resistir, Beijo Molhado and, mainly, Ragatanga, which helped to establish the group on a national platform. Their follow-up album, C'est La Vie (2003) produced the singles Brilha La Luna, Um Anjo Veio Me Falar and Vem Cair na Zueira, sold over 900,000 copies. The group disbanded in June 2006, when the contract with Sony Music was not renewed.

Measures of their success include, have sold 6 million records sales, becoming the most successful pop girl group in Brazil and Latin America. They embarked on sold-out tours throughout Brazil and several countries in Latin America, Europe and Africa. They were also stars of commercials and television programs, as well as the faces of various licensed products such as sticker albums, sandals and dolls.

Inspired by this girl group, from an original idea by Diego Montez, Lab Cultural produced the songbook musical Brilha La Luna, with libreto by Juliano Marceano, original direction by Pedro Rothe, musical direction and arrangements by Tony Lucchesi and choreographies by Victor Maia.

The story is based on the character Luna, who gives the show its name, a young girl who lived all her life in the Arerejé Community, a hippie refuge created by her parents hidden from the big cities. She lives a quiet life, but when she turns 18, she finds herself an orphan and feels something is missing from all that Paradise. That's where he "turns the corner"...

Diego, a backpacker passing through the community, enchants Luna leading her to believe that has finally found the last piece she needs to complete the perfect life.

When Diego leaves Aserejé, she discovers that the boy's address in the big city is the same stamped on letters that her father, then leader of the community, received while he was alive. Luna decides to follow him looking for answers with the help of Pedro, her best friend who is secretly in love with her.

Luna will continue to search for answers about who she really is or will she forget everything to become the new music star.