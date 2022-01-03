CANDLELIGHT AT THEATRO SAO PEDRO Set For This Month

Candlelight At Theatro São Pedro will be performed this month. Come for a magical night in honor of some of the best rock music of all time. This stunning show will feature timeless classics from Aerosmith, Queen, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and more!

The glow of candlelight will create a serene atmosphere to accompany these iconic songs, allowing the harmonic melodies of the violins to surprise you. Enjoy your favorite rock classics like never before in this truly unforgettable experience!

The performance is set for January 19, 2022.

Tickets range from R$35 (half) to R$180, and are for sale on the website feverup.com/sao-paulo

Learn more at https://theatrosaopedro.org.br/evento/?id=27986.