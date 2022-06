BWW Previews: Unequal lives Interperse in the New Musical EM ALGUM LUGAR ENTRE AS ESTRELAS (Somewhere Between the Stars)

With an independent production, the show written and directed by well-known names in São Paulo's musical theater opens at Espaço ao Cubo.

Em Algum Lugar Entre as Estrelas (Somewhere Among the Stars) brings together stories from three characters about stories of love, escape and recognition. Among the conflicts, the perspective of a woman whose marriage was crossed by the military dictatorship, homosexual relationships in the 90s and current liquid loves.

As in a conversation between friends, Gabriela, Leonardo and Paula tell their stories, which form a puzzle of stories of love, escape and recognition. In narratives that cross and complete each other, characters separated by time and space experience their dreams, fears and difficulties in the mission of existing for themselves and for the other.

Meanwhile, Joaquim - the Man Who Observes the Stars - is stitching these stories together by talking about other important characters in this tale: the stars.

The season, which premieres on June 7, has direction by Celso Correia Lopes, music by Paulo Ocanha, lyrics by Gabriela Gonzalez, musical direction by Ettore Veríssimo and movement direction by Marcelo Vasquez.

