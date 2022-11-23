Alonso Barros Pays an Affective Homage to Musical Theater in His Debut Movie TEATRO BR

A theater with echoes and voices from the past that will interpret the past of three characters who were once friends and lovers. Miguel, a washed-up middle-aged transvestite artist; Sara, a middle-aged actress struggling to remain relevant in her career; and Paulo, who abandoned a promising artistic career.

In the past, Paulo loved Miguel, who loved Paulo. Together with Sara, they had a successful show thanks to their chemistry. Twenty-five years later, these three characters face their past when they are drawn onto the stage of an abandoned theater. On stage, the mask is removed and the drama takes over, singing and dancing an announced tragedy.

The stage of an abandoned theater and the streets of São Paulo are the setting for Teatro BR, a film directed by Alonso Barros, with a script signed by director and writer Vitor Rocha, and musical direction by Carlos Bauzys. The narrative takes the viewer through the São Paulo City, showing the journey of three companions on stage, of heart and life marked by a traumatic separation that will have consequences 25 years later.

Starring Jarbas Homem de Mello, Ruben Gabira and Totia Meirelles, respectively Paulo, Miguel and Sara, the same trio, 25 years earlier, is played by actors André Torquato, Renato Belini and Nay Fernandes, respectively, who also share scenes with a large cast of well-known faces from the Brazilian musical theater scene such as Carol Costa, Vanessa Mello, Marcelo Vasquez, Thiago Dias, Lucas Nunes and Ygor Zago.

With songs by Chico Buarque, Edu Lobo, Stephen Sondheim and Jerry Herman, Teatro BR opens online and free of charge on November 30 at 8 pm.

photo by Divulgação

São Paulo de cima, São Paulo de baixo. De baixo do Minhocão, saímos do túnel e entramos no Teatro Br abandonado. Um teatro com ecos e vozes do passado que vão interpretar o passado de três personagens que um dia foram amigos e amantes. Miguel, um artista travesti de meia idade decadente; Sara, uma atriz meia idade lutando para ainda ser relevante na sua carreira e Paulo, que abandonou uma carreira artística promissora.

Jarbas Homem de Mello as Paulo

photo by Divulgação

No passado, Paulo amava Miguel, que amava Paulo. Juntamente com Sara, tiveram um show de sucesso graças à química dos três. Vinte e cinco anos depois, estes três personagens vão encarar o passado quando são atraídos para o palco de um teatro abandonado. No palco, a máscara é retirada e o drama assume, cantando e dançando uma tragédia anunciada".

O palco de um teatro abandonado e as ruas de São Paulo são o cenário de Teatro BR, filme dirigido por Alonso Barros, com roteiro assinado pelo diretor e pelo escritor Vitor Rocha, e direção musical de Carlos Bauzys. A narrativa do média-metragem leva o espectador pela cidade de São Paulo, mostrando a jornada de três companheiros de palco, de coração e vida (Paulo, Miguel e Sara) marcados por uma separação traumática que terá consequências 25 anos depois. Com músicas de Chico Buarque, Edu Lobo, Stephen Sondheim e Jerry Herman, Teatro BR estreia em formato on-line e gratuito no dia 30 de novembro às 20h.

Ruben Gabira as Miguel

photo by Divulgação

O passado pintado em uma moldura preto e branca onde memórias invadem a realidade, e muda a história destes três personagens. Este foi o mote para a primeira criação audiovisual do diretor e coreógrafo Alonso Barros, que em Teatro BR usa a linguagem de um filme musical para contar a história de Paulo, Miguel e Sara. Representados por Jarbas Homem de Mello, Ruben Gabira e Totia Meirelles, respectivamente. O mesmo trio, 25 anos antes, é interpretado pelos atores André Torquato, Renato Belini e Nay Fernandes, respectivamente, que compartilham as cenas também com um grande elenco de rostos conhecidos da cena do teatro musical como Carol Costa, Vanessa Mello, Marcelo Vasquez, Thiago Dias, Lucas Nunes e Ygor Zago.

Em encontros que misturam lembranças e retomam embates, os protagonistas trafegam na música, texto e dança. A atmosfera é embalada por canções como I´m Still Here / Estou Aqui (música e letra: Stephen Sondheim / versão: Claudio Botelho); We Are What We Are (música e letra: Jerry Herman/ versão: Miguel Falabella) e O Meu Amor (música e letra: Chico Buarque de Holanda) entre outras, todas com arranjo e direção musical de Carlos Bauzys e uma orquestra de 17 músicos.

Totia Meireles as Sara

photo by Divulgação

"Desde o início do projeto o objetivo era gravar toda a trilha com uma orquestra de 17 músicos porque o material assim pedia. Eu quis usar a linguagem musical para entreter mas também desconstruir a sua estrutura, para expor problemas reais que vivemos no país como preconceito, velhice e crimes de ódio. Tudo isso com colaboração do Vitor Rocha", comenta Alonso Barros sobre as temáticas abordadas no filme. "No teatro a máscara cai, enfrenta-se o passado. O teatro seduz para depois escancarar a verdade que vivemos fora dele. E no palco que o sonho se realiza e se desfaz", conclui o diretor.

A realização deste projeto partiu da iniciativa de Alonso Barros, Guilherme Logullo, Fefa Moreira e Carlos Bauzys de fazer um audiovisual primeiramente para ajudar a classe artística durante a Pandemia num formato de concerto. Com o passar do tempo o projeto pegou outro rumo, a vontade de contar uma história relevante em um musical.

O projeto é uma obra contemplada pelo prêmio do programa de incentivo PROAC e tem como apoio o Governo do Estado de São Paulo e o Ministério do Turismo.

photo by Divulgação

SERVIÇO:



TEATRO BR

Estreia digital em 30 de novembro, às 20h

Link de acesso disponível em https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211205®id=150&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Finstagram.com%2Fteatrobrmusical?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Um filme de ALONSO BARROS

Com

RUBEN GABIRA

TOTIA MEIRELLES

JARBAS HOMEM DE MELLO

Produtora Cinematográfica: NR Filmes

Elenco:

RENATO BELLINI

ANDRÉ TORQUATO

NAY FERNANDES

CAROL COSTA

VANESSA MELLO

YGOR ZAGO

THIAGO DIAS

MARCELO VASQUEZ

LUCAS NUNES

FICHA TÉCNICA | Teatro BR

Roteiro: ALONSO BARROS E VITOR ROCHA

Direção : ALONSO BARROS

Versões: CLAUDIO BOTELHO E MIGUEL FALABELLA

Direção Musical: CARLOS BAUZYS

Direção de Produção e Realização: FEFA MOREIRA

Assistente de Direção e Criação: GUILHERME LOGULO

Direção de Arte: MATEUS RIBEIRO E LARISSA CASTILHO

Direção de Fotografia e Produção Cinematográfica: NR Filmes - LUCIANO MARQUES

Coreografia: ALONSO BARROS

Figurino: MARLON PORTUGAL

Visagismo: DICKO LORENZO

Edição de Som: LUCIANO MARQUES

Design Gráfico e VFX: LEONARDO FERREIRA E RODRIGO GUIMARÃES

Segundo Assistente: FAUSTO PRIETRO

Assist. de Coreografia: VANESSA COSTA

Produção Executiva: FM Direções

Assessoria de Imprensa: MAIARA TISSI

Apoio:

7.8 Produções Artísticas

Bar Divina Increnca

Bloch

NR Filmes

Kartuno Design

Direção musical, Arranjos e Produção Musical: CARLOS BAUZYS

Assist. Direção Musical : CINTHIA SELL E EVELYNE GARCIA

Pianista de Ensaio: CINTHIA SELL

Transcrições: CARLOS BAUZYS E EVELYNE GARCIA

Editoração de Partituras: PRESTO, THIAGO ROCHA E CARLOS BAUSYS

Studio: TRAMA NACENA

Técnico de Gravação: RICARDO CAMERA

ORQUESTRA BR

Reed 1 (Sax Alto/Clarinete/Flauta) - MARCELO MANFRA

Reed 2 (Sax Alto/Clarinete/Flauta) - AMINTAS BRASILEIRO

Reed 3 (Sax Tenor/Clarinete) - JOCA ARAUJO

Reed 4 (Sax Barítono/Clarone) - CLAUDIA MONTIN

Trompete 1/Flugel - PAULO JORDAO

Trompete 2/Flugel - OTAVIO NESTARES

Trompa - EDINHO TAVARES

Trombone - RENATO FARIAS

Violino 1 -HELENA IMATASO

Violino 2 - NEY AGUIAR

Viola - RODRIGO POGGIAN

Cello - LUIS EDUARDO

Piano/Acordeom - MARISA GURGEL

Guitarra - THIAGO LIMA

Baixo Acústico - GIBSON FREITAS

Bateria - KIKO ANDREOLI

AGRADECIMENTOS

Dani D´Eon

Kartuno Design

Claudia Raia

Maysa Tempesta

Fernanda Chamma

Marcos Griesi

Barbara Guerra

Bianca Tadini

Ciça Simoes

Gabi Camisotti

Thiago Machado

Bruno Narchi

Lior Berlovich

Mari Barros

Vanessa Costa

Yasmim Barbosa

Ariadne Okuyama

Bia Freitas

Felipe Gomes

Felipe Barros Mengoni

Romulo De Souza Rodrigues

John Schweisthal

Pedro Dimitron

Luis H. Santos Reis

Divina Pizzaria

Teatro Gamaro

Teatro Alfa

TRILHA SONORA | Teatro BR



"We Are What We Are" - (Nós Somos Assim)

Música e Letra: Jerry Herman

Versão: Miguel Falabella

"O Meu Amor"

Música e Letra: Chico Buarque de Holanda

Arranjo: Carlos Bauzys

"Losing My Mind" - (Louco de Amor)

Música e Letra: Stephen Sondheim

Versão: Claudio Botelho

"I´m Still Here" (Estou Aqui)

Música e Letra: Stephen Sondheim

Versão: Claudio Botelho

"A História de Lily Braun"

Escrita por Chico Buarque e Edu Lobo

"I Am What I Am" (Eu Sou O Que Sou)

Música e Letra: Jerry Herman

"Caixa de Música"

Música. Alonso Barros

Arranjo: Carlos Bauzys

"Réquiem de Miguel"

Música: Alonso Barros

Arranjo: Carlos Bauzys