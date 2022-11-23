Alonso Barros Pays an Affective Homage to Musical Theater in His Debut Movie TEATRO BR
by Claudio Erlichman. Starring Jarbas Homem de Mello, Ruben Gabira and Totia Meirelles, Teatro BR premieres online and for free on November 30th.
A theater with echoes and voices from the past that will interpret the past of three characters who were once friends and lovers. Miguel, a washed-up middle-aged transvestite artist; Sara, a middle-aged actress struggling to remain relevant in her career; and Paulo, who abandoned a promising artistic career.
In the past, Paulo loved Miguel, who loved Paulo. Together with Sara, they had a successful show thanks to their chemistry. Twenty-five years later, these three characters face their past when they are drawn onto the stage of an abandoned theater. On stage, the mask is removed and the drama takes over, singing and dancing an announced tragedy.
The stage of an abandoned theater and the streets of São Paulo are the setting for Teatro BR, a film directed by Alonso Barros, with a script signed by director and writer Vitor Rocha, and musical direction by Carlos Bauzys. The narrative takes the viewer through the São Paulo City, showing the journey of three companions on stage, of heart and life marked by a traumatic separation that will have consequences 25 years later.
Starring Jarbas Homem de Mello, Ruben Gabira and Totia Meirelles, respectively Paulo, Miguel and Sara, the same trio, 25 years earlier, is played by actors André Torquato, Renato Belini and Nay Fernandes, respectively, who also share scenes with a large cast of well-known faces from the Brazilian musical theater scene such as Carol Costa, Vanessa Mello, Marcelo Vasquez, Thiago Dias, Lucas Nunes and Ygor Zago.
With songs by Chico Buarque, Edu Lobo, Stephen Sondheim and Jerry Herman, Teatro BR opens online and free of charge on November 30 at 8 pm.
São Paulo de cima, São Paulo de baixo. De baixo do Minhocão, saímos do túnel e entramos no Teatro Br abandonado. Um teatro com ecos e vozes do passado que vão interpretar o passado de três personagens que um dia foram amigos e amantes. Miguel, um artista travesti de meia idade decadente; Sara, uma atriz meia idade lutando para ainda ser relevante na sua carreira e Paulo, que abandonou uma carreira artística promissora.
No passado, Paulo amava Miguel, que amava Paulo. Juntamente com Sara, tiveram um show de sucesso graças à química dos três. Vinte e cinco anos depois, estes três personagens vão encarar o passado quando são atraídos para o palco de um teatro abandonado. No palco, a máscara é retirada e o drama assume, cantando e dançando uma tragédia anunciada".
O palco de um teatro abandonado e as ruas de São Paulo são o cenário de Teatro BR, filme dirigido por Alonso Barros, com roteiro assinado pelo diretor e pelo escritor Vitor Rocha, e direção musical de Carlos Bauzys. A narrativa do média-metragem leva o espectador pela cidade de São Paulo, mostrando a jornada de três companheiros de palco, de coração e vida (Paulo, Miguel e Sara) marcados por uma separação traumática que terá consequências 25 anos depois. Com músicas de Chico Buarque, Edu Lobo, Stephen Sondheim e Jerry Herman, Teatro BR estreia em formato on-line e gratuito no dia 30 de novembro às 20h.
O passado pintado em uma moldura preto e branca onde memórias invadem a realidade, e muda a história destes três personagens. Este foi o mote para a primeira criação audiovisual do diretor e coreógrafo Alonso Barros, que em Teatro BR usa a linguagem de um filme musical para contar a história de Paulo, Miguel e Sara. Representados por Jarbas Homem de Mello, Ruben Gabira e Totia Meirelles, respectivamente. O mesmo trio, 25 anos antes, é interpretado pelos atores André Torquato, Renato Belini e Nay Fernandes, respectivamente, que compartilham as cenas também com um grande elenco de rostos conhecidos da cena do teatro musical como Carol Costa, Vanessa Mello, Marcelo Vasquez, Thiago Dias, Lucas Nunes e Ygor Zago.
Em encontros que misturam lembranças e retomam embates, os protagonistas trafegam na música, texto e dança. A atmosfera é embalada por canções como I´m Still Here / Estou Aqui (música e letra: Stephen Sondheim / versão: Claudio Botelho); We Are What We Are (música e letra: Jerry Herman/ versão: Miguel Falabella) e O Meu Amor (música e letra: Chico Buarque de Holanda) entre outras, todas com arranjo e direção musical de Carlos Bauzys e uma orquestra de 17 músicos.
"Desde o início do projeto o objetivo era gravar toda a trilha com uma orquestra de 17 músicos porque o material assim pedia. Eu quis usar a linguagem musical para entreter mas também desconstruir a sua estrutura, para expor problemas reais que vivemos no país como preconceito, velhice e crimes de ódio. Tudo isso com colaboração do Vitor Rocha", comenta Alonso Barros sobre as temáticas abordadas no filme. "No teatro a máscara cai, enfrenta-se o passado. O teatro seduz para depois escancarar a verdade que vivemos fora dele. E no palco que o sonho se realiza e se desfaz", conclui o diretor.
A realização deste projeto partiu da iniciativa de Alonso Barros, Guilherme Logullo, Fefa Moreira e Carlos Bauzys de fazer um audiovisual primeiramente para ajudar a classe artística durante a Pandemia num formato de concerto. Com o passar do tempo o projeto pegou outro rumo, a vontade de contar uma história relevante em um musical.
O projeto é uma obra contemplada pelo prêmio do programa de incentivo PROAC e tem como apoio o Governo do Estado de São Paulo e o Ministério do Turismo.
SERVIÇO:
TEATRO BR
Estreia digital em 30 de novembro, às 20h
Link de acesso disponível em https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211205®id=150&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Finstagram.com%2Fteatrobrmusical?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Um filme de ALONSO BARROS
Com
RUBEN GABIRA
TOTIA MEIRELLES
JARBAS HOMEM DE MELLO
Produtora Cinematográfica: NR Filmes
Elenco:
RENATO BELLINI
ANDRÉ TORQUATO
NAY FERNANDES
CAROL COSTA
VANESSA MELLO
YGOR ZAGO
THIAGO DIAS
MARCELO VASQUEZ
LUCAS NUNES
FICHA TÉCNICA | Teatro BR
Roteiro: ALONSO BARROS E VITOR ROCHA
Direção : ALONSO BARROS
Versões: CLAUDIO BOTELHO E MIGUEL FALABELLA
Direção Musical: CARLOS BAUZYS
Direção de Produção e Realização: FEFA MOREIRA
Assistente de Direção e Criação: GUILHERME LOGULO
Direção de Arte: MATEUS RIBEIRO E LARISSA CASTILHO
Direção de Fotografia e Produção Cinematográfica: NR Filmes - LUCIANO MARQUES
Coreografia: ALONSO BARROS
Figurino: MARLON PORTUGAL
Visagismo: DICKO LORENZO
Edição de Som: LUCIANO MARQUES
Design Gráfico e VFX: LEONARDO FERREIRA E RODRIGO GUIMARÃES
Segundo Assistente: FAUSTO PRIETRO
Assist. de Coreografia: VANESSA COSTA
Produção Executiva: FM Direções
Assessoria de Imprensa: MAIARA TISSI
Apoio:
7.8 Produções Artísticas
Bar Divina Increnca
Bloch
NR Filmes
Kartuno Design
Direção musical, Arranjos e Produção Musical: CARLOS BAUZYS
Assist. Direção Musical : CINTHIA SELL E EVELYNE GARCIA
Pianista de Ensaio: CINTHIA SELL
Transcrições: CARLOS BAUZYS E EVELYNE GARCIA
Editoração de Partituras: PRESTO, THIAGO ROCHA E CARLOS BAUSYS
Studio: TRAMA NACENA
Técnico de Gravação: RICARDO CAMERA
ORQUESTRA BR
Reed 1 (Sax Alto/Clarinete/Flauta) - MARCELO MANFRA
Reed 2 (Sax Alto/Clarinete/Flauta) - AMINTAS BRASILEIRO
Reed 3 (Sax Tenor/Clarinete) - JOCA ARAUJO
Reed 4 (Sax Barítono/Clarone) - CLAUDIA MONTIN
Trompete 1/Flugel - PAULO JORDAO
Trompete 2/Flugel - OTAVIO NESTARES
Trompa - EDINHO TAVARES
Trombone - RENATO FARIAS
Violino 1 -HELENA IMATASO
Violino 2 - NEY AGUIAR
Viola - RODRIGO POGGIAN
Cello - LUIS EDUARDO
Piano/Acordeom - MARISA GURGEL
Guitarra - THIAGO LIMA
Baixo Acústico - GIBSON FREITAS
Bateria - KIKO ANDREOLI
AGRADECIMENTOS
Dani D´Eon
Kartuno Design
Claudia Raia
Maysa Tempesta
Fernanda Chamma
Marcos Griesi
Barbara Guerra
Bianca Tadini
Ciça Simoes
Gabi Camisotti
Thiago Machado
Bruno Narchi
Lior Berlovich
Mari Barros
Vanessa Costa
Yasmim Barbosa
Ariadne Okuyama
Bia Freitas
Felipe Gomes
Felipe Barros Mengoni
Romulo De Souza Rodrigues
John Schweisthal
Pedro Dimitron
Luis H. Santos Reis
Divina Pizzaria
Teatro Gamaro
Teatro Alfa
TRILHA SONORA | Teatro BR
"We Are What We Are" - (Nós Somos Assim)
Música e Letra: Jerry Herman
Versão: Miguel Falabella
"O Meu Amor"
Música e Letra: Chico Buarque de Holanda
Arranjo: Carlos Bauzys
"Losing My Mind" - (Louco de Amor)
Música e Letra: Stephen Sondheim
Versão: Claudio Botelho
"I´m Still Here" (Estou Aqui)
Música e Letra: Stephen Sondheim
Versão: Claudio Botelho
"A História de Lily Braun"
Escrita por Chico Buarque e Edu Lobo
"I Am What I Am" (Eu Sou O Que Sou)
Música e Letra: Jerry Herman
"Caixa de Música"
Música. Alonso Barros
Arranjo: Carlos Bauzys
"Réquiem de Miguel"
Música: Alonso Barros
Arranjo: Carlos Bauzys
From This Author - Claudio Erlichman
Publicist, graduated in Advertising & Marketing from ESPM (Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing) and post-graduated from UCSD (University of Califo... (read more about this author)
November 17, 2022
With musical direction by the German conductor Felix Krieger, who commands the Orquestra do Theatro Sao Pedro, and scenic direction by the Argentine Pablo Maritano, the never seen production in Brazil takes the stage at Theatro Sao Pedro on November 18th.
Awards: DID AWARDS (Destaque Imprensa Digital - Digital Press Highlight) Announces 5th Edition Nominees
November 11, 2022
The award, which brings together representatives of the digital press and celebrates musical theater in São Paulo City, presents novelties in 2022, including the sum of eight new categories.
Musical BOSQUE DOS SONAMBULOS (Sleepwalkers' Forest) Delves Into LGBTQ Gothic Fantasy Romance by Throwing Audiences Between Eccentric Characters
November 9, 2022
A gothic musical inspired by horror films from the 1960s and 1970s is the plot for the show Bosque dos Sonambulos (Sleepwalkers' Forest), which opens at Teatro Pequeno Ato. With libretto and direction by Matheus Marchetti and original compositions by Vitor Mascarenhas, the play embarks on a queer gothic fantasy told in songs.
Edward Albee's Classic, THREE TALL WOMEN (Tres Mulheres Altas) Gets a New Production with Suely Franco, Deborah Evelyn and Nathalia Dill
November 3, 2022
Directed by Fernando Philbert, and starring Suely Franco, Deborah Evelyn e Nathalia Dill the play brings a biting comedy that reflects on the passage of time through the settling of accounts between three generations.
Musical A HORA DA ESTRELA or CANTO DE MACABEA, Celebrates the Centenary of Clarice Lispector
November 2, 2022
Macabea is a Brazil’s Northeastern migrant whose life is marked by the absence of affection and poetry. Her story is told by an actress, who decides to narrate her life in an exercise in alterity. Critical and public success, the musical stars Laila Garin, Claudia Ventura and Leonardo Miggiorin with original score by Chico Cesar.