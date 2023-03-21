Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere of ARCHIBALD AVERY to Open Cape Rep Theatre 2023 Season

Performances will be at Cape Rep's Indoor Theater April 12 through May 7, Wednesday thru Saturday at 7 pm, Sundays at 2 pm.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Cape Rep Theatre will open its 2023 season with the world premiere of, Archibald Avery, a newly commissioned musical by local artists Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Macklin Devine, directed by Maura Hanlon. Performances will be at Cape Rep's Indoor Theater April 12 through May 7, Wednesday thru Saturday at 7 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $40, $25 for 25 & under. Pay-What-You-Can-Night is the first Friday, April 14. Call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

About Archibald Avery

Book, Music & lyrics by Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine & Macklin Devine
Based on the original characters and poetry of Macklin Devine
Directed by Maura Hanlon
Scenic Design by Ryan McGettigan
Lighting Design by Phil Kong
Costume Design Robin McLaughlin

Writers writing the story of a writer trying to write a story... An Author has a deadline; when he sits down to write his story, the tale of the strange old man in the creepy house down the lane, pops out. The mythology of childhood fears in the scary world of grown ups, Archibald Avery is a unique original musical from the imaginations of three young artists and a fascinating exploration of the creative process.

Brothers Macklin, Seamus and Paddo Devine have been collaborating creatively their entire lives. The three of them perform together as the popular local rock band, Club 9 Ball. All three of the Devines have appeared on stage locally at different theaters. Macklin most recently played the title character in Cape Rep's 2021 production of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, a production that showcased his talents as both an actor and a musician/composer. At Cape Rep they all appeared in Rock the Bard: Midsummer and The November Project. When producing Artistic Director Janine Perry heard their original lyrics performed in the latter, she knew she wanted to commission these three talented young artists to write a brand new musical for the theater. Inspired by unusual characters created by Macklin, the Devines set to work writing what director Maura Hanlon calls musical story theater. The music and spoken language are fresh, unusual, imaginative. This is a theater experience you've likely never had before.
As a commissioned piece from local artists that inaugurates our 2023 season, it reflects that part of our mission to support and produce the creative new work of artists in our community.

The cast features writers Paddo, Seamus and Macklin Devine with Jess Andra and Brian Lore Evans supported by the stellar production team of director Maura Hanlon, Ryan McGettigan (Scenic Design), Phil Kong (Lighting Design), Robin McLaughlin (Costume Design) and stage manager Tori Mondello.

All performances will be in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster.
All Cape Rep staff and cast members have been fully vaccinated.
For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod. Professional theater in an intimate setting.




