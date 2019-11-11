Winners Of 2019 Berkshire Theatre Awards Announced
At an SRO ceremony held at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield, the Board of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association (BTCA) presented the Berkshire Theatre Awards on the evening of Monday, November 11, 2019. This was the fourth year the awards have been presented to honor and celebrate the excellence and diversity of theatre in the greater Berkshire region.
The 2019 awards really display the commitment of regional theatres to presenting new and diverse work. Women and minorities were well represented among the nominees and the winners in all categories. Nominees represented theatres in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, and Connecticut.
Critics J. Peter Bergman and Macey Levin once again hosted the ceremony, which saw top honors for Outstanding Play Production go to the Shakespeare & Company's production of Suzan-Lori Park's Topdog/Underdog, and Ragtime take home the award for Outstanding Musical Production for the Mac-Haydn Theatre.
This year's ceremony featured musical and Shakespearean performances by nominees David Joseph (Times Stands Still at Shakespeare & Company) and Greg Boover (Twelfth Night at Shakepeare & Company), and musical selections by Monica M. Wemitt, Rachel Rhodes-Devey and Gabe Belyeu from the Mac-Haydn Theatre.
Robert Bruyr, Equity Stage Manager and a Union contract negotiator and representative, asked the crowd to acknowledge the excellent work of the many stage managers who work in regional theatres.
John Saunders was named Outstanding Director of a Musical for his work on Ragtime at the Mac-Haydn, and Regge Life was named Outstanding Director of a Play for Topdog/Underdog at Shakespeare & Company.
Tara Franklin took home the award for Outstanding Solo Performance for On the Exhale, directed by Colette Robert and presented at the Chester Theatre Company.
The Larry Murray Award for Community Outreach and Support through Theater went to Tina Packer, Founder of Shakespeare & Company, for her decades of work bringing theatre and theatre education to the Berkshire community. The recipient of this award, named in honor of the late Larry Murray, BTCA founder, is selected by the Board of the BTCA. Packer spoke briefly about her joy at receiving this special award and her long residence in the Berkshires.
1. Outstanding Solo Performance
Tara Franklin - On The Exhale - Chester Theatre Company
Steven Patterson - Shylock - Bridge Street Theatre
Jayne Atkinson - Ann - WAM Theatre
2. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical (Tie)
Maya Cuevas - Sarah - Ragtime - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Monica M. Wemitt - Carmen Bernstein - Curtains - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Dorcas Leung - Little Red -Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company
Amy Fiebke - Betty - The Great American Trailer Park Musical - Theater Barn
3. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play
Cloteal L. Horne - Mistress Quickly - The Merry Wives of Windsor - Shakespeare & Company
Mary Stout - Herda - Gertrude and Claudius - Barrington Stage Company
Mandi Madsen - Ruth - Raisin in the Sun - Williamstown Theatre Festival
Elizabeth Aspenlieder - Ellen - The Waverly Gallery - Shakespeare & Company
Laura Jordan - Holly - If I Forget - Barrington Stage Company
4. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
Rob Brinkmann - Jud Fry - Oklahoma! - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Sam Heldt - Felix Cushman - Fall Springs - Barrington Stage Company
Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton - Prince Charming - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company
Pepe Nufrio - Prince - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company
Clay Singer - Jack - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company
5. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play
Arnie Burton - Ron - Before the Meeting - Williamstown Theatre Festival
James Barry - Doc - The Night Alive - Chester Theatre
Robert Zuckerman - Lou Fischer - If I Forget - Barrington Stage Company
David Gow - Daniel - The Waverly Gallery - Shakespeare & Company
Gregory Boover - Feste - Twelfth Night - Shakespeare & Company
6. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Rachel Rhodes-Devey - Mother - Ragtime - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Ellen Harvey - Beverly Cushman - Fall Springs - Barrington Stage Company
Amanda Lea LaVergne - Polly - Crazy For You - Sharon Playhouse
Mara Davi - Baker's Wife - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company
Mary Stout - Sister Mary Regina - Nunsense - Sharon Playhouse
7. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Gabe Belyeu - Tateh - Ragtime - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Colin Pritchard - Lt. Cioffi - Curtains - MacHaydn Theatre
Mykal Kilgore - Witch - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company
Jonathan Raviv - The Baker - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company
Justin Boccitto - Bobby - Crazy For You - Sharon Playhouse
8. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Deidre O'Connell - Gail - Before the Meeting - Williamstown Theatre Festival
Jennifer Van Dyck - Stevie - The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? - Berkshire Theatre Group
Diane Prusha - Hazel - The Children - Shakespeare and Company
Andrea Syglowski - Megan - Dig - Dorset Theatre Festival
Lilli Hokama - Margie - Now Circa Then - Chester Theatre Company
9. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
David Adkins - Martin - The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? - Berkshire Theatre Group
David Joseph - James Dodd - Time Stands Still - Shakespeare & Company
Luke Hofmaier - Gideon - Now Circa Then - Chester Theatre Company
J. Anthony Crane - Michael - If I Forget - Barrington Stage Company
Andre Braugher - Smokey - A Human Being, Of a Sort - Williamstown Theatre Festival
10. Outstanding Ensemble Performance (Tie)
America Version 2.1 . . . Barrington Stage Company
Working - Berkshire Theatre Group
Time Flies and Other Comedies - Barrington Stage Company
The Brothers Size - Ancram Opera House
Topdog/Underdog - Shakespeare & Company
11. Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical
Christopher and Justin Swader - Dig - Dorset Theatre Festival
Brian Prather - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company
Mark Wendland - Before the Meeting - Williamstown Theatre Festival
Lee Savage - Private Lives - Dorset Theatre Festival
Lawrence E. Moten III - A Human Being, Of A Sort - Williamstown Theatre Festival
12. Outstanding Costume Design of a Play or Musical
Jen Caprio - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company
Sara Jean Tosetti - Gertrude and Claudius - Barrington Stage Company
Elivia Bovenzi - Time Flies and Other Comedies - Barrington Stage Company
Kiki Smith - The Merry Wives of Windsor - Shakespeare and Company
13. Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical
Sherrice Mojgani - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company
Lara Dubin - Lady Randy - WAM Theatre
Matthew Adelson - Curve of Departure - Chester Theatre Company
John Sowle - The Letters - Bridge Street Theatre
14. Outstanding Sound Design of a Play or Musical
Beth Lake - Selling Kabul - Williamstown Theatre Festival
Matt Kraus - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company
Nathan Schilz - Oklahoma! - Mac-Haydn Theatre
15. Outstanding Choreography
Sebastiani Romagnolo - Ragtime - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Justin Boccitto - Crazy For You - Sharon Playhouse
Sebastiani Romagnolo - Grease - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Freddy Ramirez - The Full Monty - Capital Repertory Theatre
16. Outstanding Direction of a Musical
John Saunders - Ragtime - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Joe Colarco - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company
James Barry - Working - Berkshire Theatre Group
Randal Myler - Rock and Roll Man - Berkshire Theatre Group
Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill - The Full Monty - Capital Repertory Theatre
17. Outstanding Direction of a Play
Regge Life - Topdog/Underdog - Shakespeare & Company
David Auburn - The Skin of Our Teeth - Berkshire Theatre Group
Keira Naughton - Curve of Departure - Chester Theatre Company
Theresa Rebeck - Dig - Dorset Theatre Festival
James Warwick - The Children - Shakespeare & Company
Eric Hill - The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? - Berkshire Theatre Group
18. Outstanding New Musical
(removed from consideration)
19. Outstanding New Play
Dig by Theresa Rebeck - Dorset Theatre Festival
Before the Meeting by Adam Bock - Williamstown Theatre Festival
America v.2.1: The Sad Demise & Eventual Extinction of the American Negro by Stacey Rose -
Barrington Stage Company
Selling Kabul by Sylvia Khoury - Williamstown Theatre Festival
Lucy's Wedding by Randolyn Zinn - The Living Room Theatre
20. Outstanding Production of a Musical
Ragtime - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company
Working - Berkshire Theatre Group
Crazy For You - Sharon Playhouse
21. Outstanding Production of a Play
Topdog/Underdog - Shakespeare and Company
Before the Meeting - Williamstown Theatre Company
The Brothers Size - Ancram Opera House
The Skin of Our Teeth - Berkshire Theatre Group
America, v. 2.1: The Sad Demise & Eventual Extinction of the American Negro -
Barrington Stage Company
Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod - Dorset Theatre Festival
22. Outstanding Production running FEWER than 6 performances
Don Pasquale - Berkshire Opera Festival
Breakwater - Great Barrington Public Theater
23. The Larry Murray Award for Community Outreach and Support Through Theater
Tina Packer