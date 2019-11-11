Winners Of 2019 Berkshire Theatre Awards Announced

At an SRO ceremony held at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield, the Board of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association (BTCA) presented the Berkshire Theatre Awards on the evening of Monday, November 11, 2019. This was the fourth year the awards have been presented to honor and celebrate the excellence and diversity of theatre in the greater Berkshire region.

The 2019 awards really display the commitment of regional theatres to presenting new and diverse work. Women and minorities were well represented among the nominees and the winners in all categories. Nominees represented theatres in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, and Connecticut.



Critics J. Peter Bergman and Macey Levin once again hosted the ceremony, which saw top honors for Outstanding Play Production go to the Shakespeare & Company's production of Suzan-Lori Park's Topdog/Underdog, and Ragtime take home the award for Outstanding Musical Production for the Mac-Haydn Theatre.

This year's ceremony featured musical and Shakespearean performances by nominees David Joseph (Times Stands Still at Shakespeare & Company) and Greg Boover (Twelfth Night at Shakepeare & Company), and musical selections by Monica M. Wemitt, Rachel Rhodes-Devey and Gabe Belyeu from the Mac-Haydn Theatre.

Robert Bruyr, Equity Stage Manager and a Union contract negotiator and representative, asked the crowd to acknowledge the excellent work of the many stage managers who work in regional theatres.

John Saunders was named Outstanding Director of a Musical for his work on Ragtime at the Mac-Haydn, and Regge Life was named Outstanding Director of a Play for Topdog/Underdog at Shakespeare & Company.



Tara Franklin took home the award for Outstanding Solo Performance for On the Exhale, directed by Colette Robert and presented at the Chester Theatre Company.



The Larry Murray Award for Community Outreach and Support through Theater went to Tina Packer, Founder of Shakespeare & Company, for her decades of work bringing theatre and theatre education to the Berkshire community. The recipient of this award, named in honor of the late Larry Murray, BTCA founder, is selected by the Board of the BTCA. Packer spoke briefly about her joy at receiving this special award and her long residence in the Berkshires.

1. Outstanding Solo Performance

Tara Franklin - On The Exhale - Chester Theatre Company

Steven Patterson - Shylock - Bridge Street Theatre

Jayne Atkinson - Ann - WAM Theatre

2. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical (Tie)

Maya Cuevas - Sarah - Ragtime - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Monica M. Wemitt - Carmen Bernstein - Curtains - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Dorcas Leung - Little Red -Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company

Amy Fiebke - Betty - The Great American Trailer Park Musical - Theater Barn

3. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Cloteal L. Horne - Mistress Quickly - The Merry Wives of Windsor - Shakespeare & Company

Mary Stout - Herda - Gertrude and Claudius - Barrington Stage Company

Mandi Madsen - Ruth - Raisin in the Sun - Williamstown Theatre Festival

Elizabeth Aspenlieder - Ellen - The Waverly Gallery - Shakespeare & Company

Laura Jordan - Holly - If I Forget - Barrington Stage Company

4. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Rob Brinkmann - Jud Fry - Oklahoma! - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Sam Heldt - Felix Cushman - Fall Springs - Barrington Stage Company

Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton - Prince Charming - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company

Pepe Nufrio - Prince - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company

Clay Singer - Jack - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company

5. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Arnie Burton - Ron - Before the Meeting - Williamstown Theatre Festival

James Barry - Doc - The Night Alive - Chester Theatre

Robert Zuckerman - Lou Fischer - If I Forget - Barrington Stage Company

David Gow - Daniel - The Waverly Gallery - Shakespeare & Company

Gregory Boover - Feste - Twelfth Night - Shakespeare & Company

6. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Rachel Rhodes-Devey - Mother - Ragtime - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Ellen Harvey - Beverly Cushman - Fall Springs - Barrington Stage Company

Amanda Lea LaVergne - Polly - Crazy For You - Sharon Playhouse

Mara Davi - Baker's Wife - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company

Mary Stout - Sister Mary Regina - Nunsense - Sharon Playhouse

7. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Gabe Belyeu - Tateh - Ragtime - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Colin Pritchard - Lt. Cioffi - Curtains - MacHaydn Theatre

Mykal Kilgore - Witch - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company

Jonathan Raviv - The Baker - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company

Justin Boccitto - Bobby - Crazy For You - Sharon Playhouse

8. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Deidre O'Connell - Gail - Before the Meeting - Williamstown Theatre Festival

Jennifer Van Dyck - Stevie - The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? - Berkshire Theatre Group

Diane Prusha - Hazel - The Children - Shakespeare and Company

Andrea Syglowski - Megan - Dig - Dorset Theatre Festival

Lilli Hokama - Margie - Now Circa Then - Chester Theatre Company

9. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

David Adkins - Martin - The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? - Berkshire Theatre Group

David Joseph - James Dodd - Time Stands Still - Shakespeare & Company

Luke Hofmaier - Gideon - Now Circa Then - Chester Theatre Company

J. Anthony Crane - Michael - If I Forget - Barrington Stage Company

Andre Braugher - Smokey - A Human Being, Of a Sort - Williamstown Theatre Festival

10. Outstanding Ensemble Performance (Tie)

America Version 2.1 . . . Barrington Stage Company

Working - Berkshire Theatre Group

Time Flies and Other Comedies - Barrington Stage Company

The Brothers Size - Ancram Opera House

Topdog/Underdog - Shakespeare & Company

11. Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical

Christopher and Justin Swader - Dig - Dorset Theatre Festival

Brian Prather - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company

Mark Wendland - Before the Meeting - Williamstown Theatre Festival

Lee Savage - Private Lives - Dorset Theatre Festival

Lawrence E. Moten III - A Human Being, Of A Sort - Williamstown Theatre Festival

12. Outstanding Costume Design of a Play or Musical

Jen Caprio - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company

Sara Jean Tosetti - Gertrude and Claudius - Barrington Stage Company

Elivia Bovenzi - Time Flies and Other Comedies - Barrington Stage Company

Kiki Smith - The Merry Wives of Windsor - Shakespeare and Company

13. Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical

Sherrice Mojgani - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company

Lara Dubin - Lady Randy - WAM Theatre

Matthew Adelson - Curve of Departure - Chester Theatre Company

John Sowle - The Letters - Bridge Street Theatre

14. Outstanding Sound Design of a Play or Musical

Beth Lake - Selling Kabul - Williamstown Theatre Festival

Matt Kraus - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company

Nathan Schilz - Oklahoma! - Mac-Haydn Theatre

15. Outstanding Choreography

Sebastiani Romagnolo - Ragtime - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Justin Boccitto - Crazy For You - Sharon Playhouse

Sebastiani Romagnolo - Grease - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Freddy Ramirez - The Full Monty - Capital Repertory Theatre

16. Outstanding Direction of a Musical

John Saunders - Ragtime - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Joe Colarco - Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company

James Barry - Working - Berkshire Theatre Group

Randal Myler - Rock and Roll Man - Berkshire Theatre Group

Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill - The Full Monty - Capital Repertory Theatre

17. Outstanding Direction of a Play

Regge Life - Topdog/Underdog - Shakespeare & Company

David Auburn - The Skin of Our Teeth - Berkshire Theatre Group

Keira Naughton - Curve of Departure - Chester Theatre Company

Theresa Rebeck - Dig - Dorset Theatre Festival

James Warwick - The Children - Shakespeare & Company

Eric Hill - The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? - Berkshire Theatre Group

18. Outstanding New Musical

(removed from consideration)

19. Outstanding New Play

Dig by Theresa Rebeck - Dorset Theatre Festival

Before the Meeting by Adam Bock - Williamstown Theatre Festival

America v.2.1: The Sad Demise & Eventual Extinction of the American Negro by Stacey Rose -

Barrington Stage Company

Selling Kabul by Sylvia Khoury - Williamstown Theatre Festival

Lucy's Wedding by Randolyn Zinn - The Living Room Theatre

20. Outstanding Production of a Musical

Ragtime - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Into the Woods - Barrington Stage Company

Working - Berkshire Theatre Group

Crazy For You - Sharon Playhouse

21. Outstanding Production of a Play

Topdog/Underdog - Shakespeare and Company

Before the Meeting - Williamstown Theatre Company

The Brothers Size - Ancram Opera House

The Skin of Our Teeth - Berkshire Theatre Group

America, v. 2.1: The Sad Demise & Eventual Extinction of the American Negro -

Barrington Stage Company

Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod - Dorset Theatre Festival

22. Outstanding Production running FEWER than 6 performances

Don Pasquale - Berkshire Opera Festival

Breakwater - Great Barrington Public Theater

23. The Larry Murray Award for Community Outreach and Support Through Theater

Tina Packer





