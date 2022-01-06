Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Boston Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Boston Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Shariffa Ali - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - The Cape Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Josh Telepman / Michael Jay - OUR TOWN - Yorick Ensemble

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Myriam Cyr - REPARATIONS - Gloucester Stage

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a Leg Theater Works

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Igor Golyak - chekhovOS - - Arlekin Players Theater

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)

ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Emily Lambert - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Carly Kerr - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Priscilla Beach Theater

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Sonya Richards - OUR TOWN - Yorick Ensemble

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Valyn Lyric Turner - WALKING THE TIGHTROPE - Wheelock Family Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Savi Nosek - RANKED THE MUSICAL - Theatre Institute at the ahockomock Area YMCA

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Julian Manjerico - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Valyn Lyric Turner - WALKING THE TIGHTROPE - Wheelock Family Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)

WONDERLAND: ALICE'S IMMERSIVE ADVENTURE - The Company Theatre

Best Play (Professional)

REPARATIONS - Gloucester Stage

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

REPARATIONS - Gloucester Stage

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a Leg Theater Works

Best Streaming Musical (Professional)

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

ROPE - Footlight Club

Best Streaming Play (Professional)

WALKING THE TIGHTROPE - Wheelock Family Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

FUN HOME - The Company Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Professional)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Company Theatre

Theater You're Most Excited To Get Back To (Professional)