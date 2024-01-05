Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Donnie Norton & Steve Bass - A SWINGIN' AFFAIR BIG BAND - The Company Theatre

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Sarah deLima - THE LADIES WHO LUNCH - Napoleon Room/Club Cafe Boston

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brooklyn Toli - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Sydney Hawes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre

Best Dance Production (Professional)

THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford & Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Elizabeth Bettencourt - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Toni Ruscio - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Brooke Snow - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre

Best Ensemble (Professional)

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dean Palmer Jr. - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OEPRA - The Company Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Wonson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Robert McDonough - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Steven Bergman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)

BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

THE PONY EXPRESS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Lighthouse Studios: Meehan Family Arts Barn

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Christie Reading - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Amanda LoCoco - The Mad Ones - Studio Theatre Worcester

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Madeline Bonatti - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Scott Douglas Cunningham - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater

Best Play (Non-Professional)

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company

Best Play (Professional)

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

MADAME BUTTERFLY - Boston Lyric Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ryan Barrow - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Trevor Elliott - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jason Choquette - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Dru Daniels - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Quinn Kearney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Scotty Kippenhan - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Kim Frigon - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

CHICAGO - The Company Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Company Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

North Shore Music Theatre