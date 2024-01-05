Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Berkshires!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
George Dvorsky - SOMETHING WONDERFUL - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ashley Delane Burger - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Claire Mezzetta - JERSEY BOYS - MacHaydn Theatre
Best Dance Production
CABARET - Barrington Stage Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Ashley DeLane Burger - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Ron Lagomarsino - THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company
Best Ensemble
BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Gmoser - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Elisabeth Weber - BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield
Best Musical
BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield
Best New Play Or Musical
THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Andrew Maguire - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Hadyn theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Kenneth Tigar - THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company
Best Play
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare & Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Josiah Durham - BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sean McGinley - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Rachel Pantazis - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sara Linares - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare & Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Mac-Haydn Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Mac-Haydn Theatre
