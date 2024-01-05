Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

George Dvorsky - SOMETHING WONDERFUL - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ashley Delane Burger - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Claire Mezzetta - JERSEY BOYS - MacHaydn Theatre

Best Dance Production

CABARET - Barrington Stage Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Ashley DeLane Burger - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Ron Lagomarsino - THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company

Best Ensemble

BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Gmoser - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Elisabeth Weber - BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield

Best Musical

BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield

Best New Play Or Musical

THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Andrew Maguire - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Hadyn theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Kenneth Tigar - THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company

Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare & Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Josiah Durham - BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sean McGinley - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Rachel Pantazis - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sara Linares - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare & Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Mac-Haydn Theatre