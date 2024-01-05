Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Berkshires!

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
George DvorskySOMETHING WONDERFUL - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ashley Delane Burger - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Claire Mezzetta - JERSEY BOYS - MacHaydn Theatre

Best Dance Production
CABARET - Barrington Stage Company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Ashley DeLane Burger - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Ron LagomarsinoTHE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company

Best Ensemble
BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Gmoser - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Elisabeth Weber - BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield

Best Musical
BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield

Best New Play Or Musical
THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Andrew Maguire - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Hadyn theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Kenneth TigarTHE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company

Best Play
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare & Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Josiah Durham - BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sean McGinleyJERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Rachel Pantazis - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sara Linares - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare & Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Mac-Haydn Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Mac-Haydn Theatre



