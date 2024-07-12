Williamstown Theatre Festival Announces Initial Casting For Fridays@3 Reading Series & Summer Workshops

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Williamstown Theatre Festival Interim Artistic Director Jenny Gersten has announced preliminary casting for its acclaimed Fridays@3 reading series and the previously announced workshops.

Additionally, as part of Ellis Stump's previously announced residency, WTF will host a reading of WHITE BITCHES IN DELHI, a new play written by Stump and Neeta Thadani.

WTF FRIDAYS@3

WTF's Fridays@3 reading series is a renowned program for the development and discovery of new work curated by the Festival's Artistic Programs Manager, Lianna Rada-Hung. Many Festival productions have started as Fridays@3 readings. Spend the afternoon at The Clark with a play in development, directed and performed by industry professionals. All readings take place at 3 PM in the Auditorium at the Clark Art Institute (225 South Street, Williamstown, MA 01267). Advance reservations are required, and tickets are $20 each.

Friday, July 12

at the very bottom of a body of water

By Benjamin Benne

Directed by Cat Rodríguez

Featuring Leah Getz, Annie Henk, Natsuko Hirano, Emma Ramos, Daisuke Tsuji,

The reading of at the very bottom of a body of water will feature Annie Henk as ‘Marina', Natsuko Hirano as ‘Yoko,' Emma Ramos (Rosa Luz/Lulu), Daisuke Tsuji as ‘Hiroshi,' and Leah Getz reading stage directions.

Marina's (Annie Henk) life has a circular routine which, when broken by the disappearance of her fishmonger, sets her off on a surreal quest to confront the grief that's been holding her captive for years.

Friday, July 19

SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA

By Beth Hyland

Directed by Caitlin Sullivan

Featuring Noah Keyishian, Ella Pennington, Madeline Wise, and Carmen Zilles

The reading of SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA will feature Carmen Zilles as ‘Sally', Noah Keyishian as ‘Theo/BBC Interviewer,' Madeline Wise as ‘Sylvia/Eva' and Ella Pennington reading stage directions. Additional casting for SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA will be announced in the next week.

A once-celebrated novelist, grappling with writer's block, confronts the ghosts of her past, threatening to unravel both her sanity and her artistic vision. SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA is the recipient of WTF's 2024 L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award and Hyland is WTF's 2024 Jay Harris Commission recipient.

Friday, July 26

Indigo Dreams

By Melis Aker

Directed by Kate Whoriskey

Featuring Olivia AbiaAssi, Delfin Gökhan Meehanas, Nazli Sarpkaya, Nicole Shaloub, and Laurynn Starkey

The reading of Indigo Dreams will feature Olivia AbiaAssi as ‘Ayse,' Delfin Gökhan Meehanas as ‘Zeynep/Sara,' Nicole Shaloub as ‘Zehra/Leyla/Investor 1,' and Nazli Sarpkaya as ‘Azra/Dina/Investor 2/Coordinator, and Laurynn Starkey as the stage directions reader.

Three carpet-weaving women in Turkey are caught between wanting to salvage their dying industry, and an offer to modernize that could have dangerous consequences.

Friday, August 2

KILL CORP

By Sofia Alvarez

Directed by Portia-Krieger/">Portia Krieger

Featuring Amelia Alvarez, Dylan Baker, Helen Cespedes, Nadine Malouf, Ronald Peet, and Genevieve Simon

The reading of KILL CORP will feature Amelia Alvarez as ‘Emily/Pregnant Woman 1,' Dylan Baker as ‘Doctor/The Big Guy, Nadine Malouf as ‘Kennedy/Pregnant Woman 2,' Ronald Peet as ‘Paul/Doula,' Helen Cespedes as ‘Marie,' and Genevieve Simon as the stage directions reader. Additional casting for KILL CORP will be announced shortly.

A dark comedy about a newly pregnant woman who realizes that the only way to be a working mom in Corporate America is to kill all of her bosses.

WTF WORKSHOPS AND PLAYWRIGHT-IN-RESIDENCE READINGS

Every summer, WTF supports new work in development by inviting artists to participate in workshops and residencies. Performances of these works-in-progress will be public and will take place in the Directing Studio in the ‘62 Center for Theatre & Dance (1000 Main St, Williamstown, MA 01267). Reservations are required.

July 18-20

Alone & Alive

Written and Performed by Joel Waggoner

Directed by Brandon Ivie

A one-man-gay-existential-crisis-concert-sketch-comedy-variety-show-with-all-the-bells-and-whistles about figuring out who you are… without all the bells and whistles.

Performances will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 8 PM; Friday, July 19 at 8 PM; and Saturday, July 20 at 3 PM. Tickets to these workshop performances of Alone & Alive are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets can be requested HERE.

July 30-31

Marcel On The Train

By Marshall Pailet and Ethan Slater

Directed by Marshall Pailet

Produced by Mix and Match Productions (Maxwell Beer and Mitch Marois)

Featuring Julie Benko, Maddie Corman, Peter Grosz, Noah Robbins, Aaron Serotsky, and Ethan Slater

Marcel On The Train will feature Julie Benko as ‘Berthe,' Maddie Corman as ‘Etiennette,' Peter Grosz as ‘Henri,' Noah Robbins as ‘Adolphe,' Aaron Serotsky as ‘The Man, and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater as ‘Marcel.'

Decades before Marcel Marceau (Ethan Slater) became the world's most famous mime, he joined the French resistance, saving Jewish children from the Nazis by smuggling them on a train to safety. This is the story of one of those train rides.

WTF PLAYWRIGHT-IN-RESIDENCE READING

Saturday, August 10 at 5pm

WHITE BITCHES IN DELHI

Written by Ellis Stump & Neeta Thadani

Created by Ellis Stump

Directed by Neeta Thadani

Consultation by Zi Alikhan

Featuring Caitlyn Marr, Yasmin Pascall, Aaron Roitman, and Michael Berbano

WHITE BITCHES IN DELHI will feature Caitlyn Marr as ‘Sienna,' Yasmin Pascall as ‘Ridhi,' Aaron Roitman as ‘Jensen,' with Michael Berbano reading stage directions.

Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Two privileged Americans studying abroad in India use Shaadi.com, a real matchmaking app, to help their desi bestie find true love (and pay off their student loans with the dowry money) in this queer, satirical sendup of both Bollywood and Hollywood rom-com tropes.

Tickets to Marcel On The Train and WHITE BITCHES IN DELHI are available now to donors at the $1,000+ level, and will become available to the public on the Williamstown Theatre Festival website two weeks before the presentations.

More information about playwrights-in-residence and workshops can be found at www.wtfestival.org.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FOR THE 2024 WTF SUMMER SEASON

The season's fully staged shows are produced in a new space for the Festival: the intimate 150-seat CenterStage, a state-of-the-art versatile performance space in Williams College's ‘62 Center for Theatre & Dance (1000 Main St, Williamstown, MA 01267) that includes orchestra and balcony seating on three sides. The CenterStage season includes Sara Porkalob's Dragon Mama, Part II of The Dragon Cycle, directed by Andrew Russell now playing through Sunday, July 14, and the upcoming world premiere of David Ives' Pamela Palmer directed by Walter Bobbie (Chicago, Venus in Fur) playing Tuesday, July 23 through Saturday, August 10.

Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom's critically acclaimed musical comedy Death, Let Me Do My Show, directed by Seth Barrish, is playing now on the MainStage through Sunday, July 14.

Tony Award winner Alex Edelman returns to WTF with a new comedy offering for three performances only Saturday, July 20 at 5 & 8 PM and Sunday, July 21 at 2 PM. While on Sunday, July 28 at 3 PM, Tony and Olivier Award winner Gavin Creel and his band-mates Madeline Benson and Chris Peters will host an up-close and spectacular afternoon of music to benefit Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Starting Thursday, July 25, WTF's beloved cabaret series will return to the specially created Festival Stage in the MainStage Theater, curated in partnership with music director Joel Waggoner and creative advisers Christopher Fitzgerald and Asmeret Ghebremichael. Casting for the Cabaret All-Stars, hosts, and other artists will be announced shortly.

“WTF IS NEXT,” the expansive glimpse into a new vision for the Tony Award-recognized Festival taking place Thursday, August 1 through Sunday, August 4 throughout the community of Williamstown. This ambitious new model will surround WTF's regular summer programming with a robust schedule of not-to-be-missed experiences. From the moment they arrive and throughout this special weekend, guests will be immersed in activities and events that combine the transformative power of theater with the stunning natural beauty of the Berkshires: memorable morning and midday activities, curated experiences, vibrant late-night programming, and more. Central to “WTF IS NEXT” is the Festival's commitment to fostering community and deepening connections through a broadened concept of theater. For ticketing information, a complete itinerary, and updates on the “WTF IS NEXT” weekend, please visit: www.wtfestival.org/main-events/wtf-is-next2024/.

The Plastic Bag Store, created, written, designed, and directed by Robin Frohardt, with music by Freddi Price, produced by Pomegranate Arts, and presented with MASS MoCA (housed in Building 1: 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA 01247) runs Thursday, May 9 through Monday, September 2.

WTF's Fridays@3 reading series, curated by the Festival's Artistic Associate, Lianna Rada-Hung will take place at 3 PM in the Auditorium at the Clark Art Institute (225 South Street, Williamstown, MA 01267). This year's lineup includes at the very bottom of a body of water by Benjamin Benne, directed by Cat Rodríguez on Friday, July 12; SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA by Beth Hyland, directed by Caitlin Sullivan on Friday, July 19; Indigo Dreams by Melis Aker, directed by Kate Whoriskey on Friday, July 26; and KILL CORP by Sofia Alvarez, directed by Portia-Krieger/">Portia Krieger on Friday, August 2.

This year's developmental workshops include Alone & Alive written and performed by Joel Waggoner, directed by Brandon Ivie taking place July 18-20; and Marcel On The Train by Marshall Pailet and Ethan Slater, directed by Marshall Pailet, produced by Mix and Match Productions (Maxwell Beer and Mitch Marois) taking place July 30-31.

ABOUT WILLIAMSTOWN THEATRE FESTIVAL

For seven decades, the Tony Award-recognized Williamstown Theatre Festival has brought emerging and professional theater artists together in the Berkshires to create a thrilling summer festival of diverse, world premiere plays and musicals, bold new revivals, and a rich array of accompanying cultural events.

Artists are drawn to Williamstown Theatre Festival to make great theater in an environment conducive to artistic risk-taking. Matthew Broderick, Audra McDonald, Dominique Morisseau, Mary-Louise Parker, Susan Stroman, Uma Thurman, and Blair Underwood are just a few of the luminous theater artists who have worked at the Festival. Many others, including Sterling K. Brown, Ty Burrell, Charlie Day, Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, Chris Pine, and George C. Wolfe, began their careers at the Festival.

Productions and artists shaped at the Festival fill theaters in New York City and around the world. Recently, Williamstown Theatre Festival was represented on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regionally by The Sound Inside, Grand Horizons, The Rose Tattoo, The Visit, Fool for Love, The Elephant Man, Seared, Selling Kabul, Unknown Soldier, the 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, and Lempicka.

Learn more about Williamstown Theatre Festival at www.wtfestival.org.

