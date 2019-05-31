Wellfleet Preservation Hall Presents ST KILDA

Wellfleet Preservation Hall proudly presents St Kilda written and performed by New York based artist Jody Christopherson, Directed by Isaac Byrne (The Other Mozart), July 5th, 2019 at 730pm at 335 Main Street, Wellfleet, MA 02667. "The Hall welcomes the opportunity to host unique, one-of-a kind performances and provide our attendees with a memorable event experience. St. Kilda is the perfect fit for our warm, intimate venue and we are thrilled that Jody Christopherson is bringing her talents and imagination to Wellfleet!" - Vanessa Downing, Managing Director

Based on the mysterious 1930 evacuation of the Scottish archipelago, St Kilda is a one-woman performance in every sense of the word. After the death of her grandmother, a woman travels to an abandoned island off the coast of Scotland and unearths a dark family secret. The play is about solo travel and feminist horror, and Christopherson takes those themes to the extreme, executing the shows imaginative magic herself. Using instruments and various household items she performs a foley soundscape (designed by Andy Evan Cohen), layered through a looper and distortion pedals to create a supernatural score, which she mixes live on stage, as well as operating a traveling lighting system and costume props such as an LED hoodie.

Christopherson has been called "a talent to watch not to mention a pleasure to hear" (Time Out New York) "a visionary in the theater world and legendary story-teller" (The Theatre Times), "the antithesis of the manic pixie dream girl" (Zouch, Canada) whose work has been compared to Margaret Atwood's writing (Culture Catch) and Laurie Anderson's music ( Minneapolis Star Tribune).

"St Kilda is a seafaring, mystical, Olympic feat of the heart, body, and mind, a perfect fit for a place like Cape Cod that knows the pull of the ocean and has such a rich artistic history," said Christopherson.

Wellfleet Preservation Hall is a unique Outer Cape community cultural center offering a diverse mix of performances, education, arts and cultural programs throughout the year. A historical building meticulously renovated in 2011, the Hall has since brought a renewed vibrancy to the heart of Wellfleet.

Its mission- to create and nurture community connections, imagine and generate year-round opportunities for the community to learn, grow, celebrate and enjoy the Outer Cape, provide experiences for all generations, support economic vitality through the promotion of arts and culture, and protect and preserve the Hall.

Box office opens 30 minutes prior to curtain and tickets to St Kilda are $20 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stkilda-tickets-61699293247 From Boston, take the ferry to Provincetown and catch the bus to Wellfleet Center.

From Hyannis and points west: Take US-6 E to Wellfleet. Turn left at Main Street and follow Main Street into the Center of Town. Wellfleet Preservation Hall will be on the left.

From Provincetown and points east: Take US-6 W to Wellfleet. Turn right at Briar Lane. Turn left on to Main Street and follow Main Street into the Center of Town. Wellfleet Preservation Hall will be on the right.

Public parking is available on the street (no resident permit required), in the parking lot directly across from the Hall (3 hour seasonal time restriction), and in the parking lot behind Town Hall.

Prez Hall is fully equipped with a handicap accessible elevator and air conditioning.

Photo Credit: Michael Niederman





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You