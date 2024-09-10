Wellesley Historical Society Unveils Fall 2024 Event Schedule Featuring Tours & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wellesley Historical Society has unveiled its Fall 2024 event schedule, featuring an engaging Speaker Series, the popular Craft Beer Oktoberfest, and enriching historical tours. These events offer unique opportunities for community members to explore local and global history while supporting the Society's mission.

Speaker Series at Wellesley Free Library

The Society presents three distinguished authors in its Speaker Series:

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 2:00-3:00 PM: Eric Jay Dolin discusses "Left for Dead: Shipwreck, Treachery, and Survival at the Edge of the World"

Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 7:00-8:30 PM: Stephen Puleo presents "The Great Abolitionist: Charles Sumner and the Fight for a More Perfect Union"

Sunday, November 17, 2024, 2:00-3:00 PM: Sulmaan Wasif Khan explores "The Struggle for Taiwan: A History of America, China, and the Island Caught Between"

6th Annual Craft Beer Oktoberfest

The Wellesley Historical Society invites the public to its 6th Annual Craft Beer Oktoberfest on October 10, 2024, from 6:00-9:30 PM on the Sunset Terrace at Wellesley Country Club. Attendees can sample local craft beers paired with pretzels, sliders, salads, and pizza in this festive event. This fall fundraiser will help support the Society's general operating budget and contribute to the upcoming Wellesley History Center, set to open in September 2025.

Historical Tours

Experience Wellesley's rich history through guided tours:

Wellesley Square Walking Tour - October 19, 2024, 2:00 - 3:30 PM : Discover the rich history of Wellesley through a guided town walk.

Hunnewell Estate Horticulture and Garden Tour - October 5, 2024, 9:45 AM-12:30 PM: A 90-minute exploration of the estate's unique horticultural collection, blending past and present.

"We are excited to offer these amazing events to the community as we carry out our mission to Open the Door to History," said Peter J. Mongeau, Board President of the Wellesley Historical Society.

