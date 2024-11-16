WINTER WONDERETTES to Play Greater Boston Stage Company This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greater Boston Stage Company has announced its upcoming holiday production, Winter Wonderettes, a dazzling celebration of 1960s holiday hits performed in marvelous four-part harmony. Written and created by Roger Bean, this festive musical revue will run from November 29 to December 22, 2024.

Directed by Sara Coombs, Winter Wonderettes invites audiences to rock around the Christmas tree with timeless classics like “Santa Claus is Comin' to Town,” “Santa Baby,” “Winter Wonderland,” “What Are You Doing New Year's Eve,” and “O Tannenbaum.” Featuring show-stopping harmonies and an abundance of holiday cheer, this musical extravaganza is the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends.

“We're so excited to bring Winter Wonderettes to our stage this holiday season,” says Producing Artistic Director Weylin Symes. “This show is packed with nostalgia, heart, and incredible music that will have our audiences singing along and smiling from start to finish. It's the perfect way to gather together and embrace the joy of the season.”

The cast includes Lisa Kate Joyce* as Missy, Pearl Scott* as Cindy Lou, Sarah Morin* as Betty Jean, and Talia Cutulle+ as Suzy.

The Production Team includes Sara Coombs (Director and Choreographer), Lea Peterson (Music Director), Rachel Rose Roberts (Scenic Designer), John Holmes (Lighting Designer), Kelly Baker (Costume Designer), John Stone (Sound Designer), Bryan Ward (Sound Operator), David Prescott (Properties Designer), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager), Meghan Ward* (Production Stage Manager), E.D. Fitzgerald (Production Assistant), and Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Consultant).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

+Young Company Alum

Performances of Winter Wonderettes will be held at Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham, MA from November 29 to December 22, 2024. Tickets are available now at greaterbostonstage.org or by calling the Box Office at (781) 279-2200.

Meet the Production Team

SARA COOMBS (she/her) is delighted to be directing at Greater Boston Stage! GBSC credits: 42nd Street, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Dames at Sea, She Loves Me, Being Earnest, Miracle on 34th Street, Swan Lake in Blue, Little Women, Clue, Titanish, and Guys & Dolls. Sara has directed & choreographed Off-Broadway shows, national tours, and for many regional theatres. With over 15 years of teaching experience, Sara has taught tap dance and theatre at Broadway Dance Center, Peridance Capezio Center in NYC, and at multiple dance studios throughout New England. B.F.A in Musical Theatre from The Boston Conservatory. Thanks to all of you for supporting live theatre. Happy Holidays!

LEA PETERSON (she/her) has an active career as a classical mezzo-soprano, crossover singer, actress, and musical theatre performer. As a teaching artist and music director, Lea works with institutions across New England to help students and professionals find joy in the hard work of honing their vocal and performance skills. Career highlights include being asked to sing the American premiere of two romantic works by Ukrainian female composer Stefania Turkewich at Pickman Recital Hall, as well as conducting her own arrangement of Saint-Saens' Le Cygne for Carnegie Hall's ACJW Fellowship. Lea is thrilled to be back at GBSC for Christmas!

Meet the Cast

LISA KATE JOYCE* (she/her) (Missy) is feeling merry and bright about returning to GBSC! Previous GBSC credits include Guys and Dolls, Clue, and The Salonnieres. Other recent credits include The SpongeBob Musical, Mr. Popper's Penguins (Wheelock Family Theatre), Into the Breeches, Kate Hamill's Pride and Prejudice (The Barnstormers Theatre), Madagascar, Curious George and the Golden Meatball (North Shore Music Theatre), Legally Blonde The Musical (Moonbox Productions), and Assassins (Lyric Stage Boston). Lisa is grateful to Sara and the rest of the team for this marvelous opportunity and for the chance to spread holiday cheer! Ho ho ho ho!

PEARL SCOTT* (she/her) (Cindy Lou) is thrilled to join the cast of Winter Wonderettes. After graduating from Indiana University, she spent 4 years as a vocalist in the U.S. Army Bands. Musical theater gave her a home once returning to civilian life. Her past roles include Mary Magdeline in Jesus Christ Superstar, Ronnette in Little Shop of Horrors, and Dorothy in The Wiz. Since moving to Boston, she has been the GM in T the Musical, Chorus Leader in The Suppliant Women, and Sojourner Truth in Truth. Singing with these incredibly talented women, under the direction of a phenomenal creative team, on this beautiful stage is a dream come true. Happy Holidays to All!

SARAH MORIN* (she/her) (Betty Jean) is so excited to be back at GBSC for Winter Wonderettes! Favorite credits include: The Hound of the Baskervilles (Central Square Theater), Titanish (Greater Boston Stage Company), Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night's Dream (S-Faced Shakespeare), and Mary Poppins (Create. Inspire. Change Theater). When not acting, Sarah is a youth theater director and educator. Big thanks to mom and pops for the endless love and the best Christmas memories ever! Instagram: @sarahkmorin

TALIA CUTULLE+ (she/her) (Suzy) is super excited to be returning to the stage at GBSC, for the first time since her many years in the young company! She is a Boston/NYC based actress. Some recent credits include Other Lives (Off-Broadway) and Sally Brown in YAGMC (Firehouse Center for the Arts & ACON). She has also performed at NSMT/TBTS and frequently performs in shows at 54 Below & Greenroom 42 in NYC. Follow along on her Instagram/TikTok @taliacutulle to keep updated on what's next for her! Much love to her family for their unwavering love and support always! www.taliacutulle.com

ABOUT GREATER BOSTON STAGE COMPANY

We bring vibrant professional theatre and dramatic education beyond the boundaries of Boston, featuring world and regional premieres alongside fresh interpretations of familiar work. Within this setting, we uniquely foster the artists of tomorrow by providing ongoing performance and employment opportunities to our company of current and former students. Now in its 25th Season of live theatre in Stoneham, MA, Greater Boston Stage Company produces six Mainstage shows, presents a series of Special Events, and runs year-round classes, lessons, and fully staged productions through The Young Company for students in grades 1–12.

