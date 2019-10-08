WHAT Announces Cast Of WRINKLES, THE MUSICAL

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater presents a fully staged production of Wrinkles, the Musical. With book and lyrics by Wilderness Sarchild and Naomi Turner, Wrinkles, the Musical is directed by Dani Davis and runs October 18-27, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 pm Sundays. Two preview performances, October 16 and 17, also begin at 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders for Opening Night on October 18 are invited to a pre-show raw bar with champagne toast, and a post-show reception.

In Wrinkles, the Musical a group of older women from diverse backgrounds share their stories, joys, sadness, strengths, weaknesses, and a joint, as they come together to create an original musical review for their retirement community. Throughout the rehearsal process they grow closer and bond over their commonalities, breaking down the cultural taboos surrounding the aging process. Wrinkles, the Musical honors those who live authentically, are brave and fearless storytellers, and are ready to reclaim their narrative in order to live life to its fullest.

Wilderness Sarchild (Book & Lyrics) is an expressive arts therapist, poet, playwright, and grandmother of six. Her poems have been published in numerous anthologies and literary journals and she has won awards for her poetry and play writing from Veterans for Peace, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Chicago's Side Project Theatre Company, and the Joe Gouveia WOMR National Poetry Competition. She is the author of a full length poetry collection, Old Women Talking, published by Passager Books.

Naomi Turner (Book & Lyrics) has been affiliated with many theater and dance organizations on Cape Cod, throughout New England and in Florida. Her teaching credits include Wellesley College, the Jeannette Neill Dance Studio, Boston, the Academy of Performing Arts as well as San Carlos School of Dance, Brazil. Naomi recently received the "Woman of the Year" award from the Lower Cape Business and Professional Women's organization, and the "Leadership in the Arts Award" from the Arts foundation of Cape Cod for her work as visionary and founding president of the Chatham Orpheum Theater.

Dani Davis (Director) is an Emmy award winning writer, director, and a Tony nominated Broadway producer. Broadway Producing credits: Little Women - the musical (Tony nom, Drama Desk nom), The Lonesome West (4 Tony noms). National tour credits: Little Women, Billy Elliot (Helen Hayes Award), Dreamworks' Shrek the musical, The Wedding Singer, & Flashdance. Dani created and produced the television series Girl Starter with Al Roker for Discovery. Dani co-wrote, directed, and won an Emmy for Handel's Messiah Rocks (7 Emmy noms) for PBS & Sony starring the Boston Pops. She choreographed Kenny Rogers, A Christmas Gift (Hallmark). She is directing an immersive theatrical experience, Avalona, with the makers of Transiberean Orchestra. Cape Rep Theatre directing/choreography: The Full Monty, UMPO: Summer Blockbusters, Mamma Mia, Xanadu.

Malcolm Granger (Music & Arrangements) is a multi-instrumentalist and has performed throughout the U.S. and Canada. A busy composer and arranger, his music can be heard on radio and television. A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, he has appeared with Della Reese, Bob Hope, Rebecca Parris and Dan Hicks among others.

The Cast:

Leslie Becker (Aja) just completed a run as Jack's Mother in Into The Woods at Barrington Stage. Broadway & National Tour credits include: Bonnie & Clyde, Amazing Grace, Wicked, Anything Goes, Nine, Beauty and the Beast, Show Boat and Cinderella. Regionally she has starred in Ragtime, Hello Dolly, Billy Elliott, 42nd Street, Sweeney Todd, Gypsy, Little Mermaid and many others. Also a writer, her musical A Proper Place had its World Premiere at The Village Theatre in Seattle in 2017, and she just finished a development reading of her new show, Fetching Water, at the Smith Center in Las Vegas. As a songwriter, her debut single Slow Burn hit #4 on the AC Billboard/Hot AC charts. She is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of her bestselling book The Organized Actor.

Diane J. Findlay (Pam) Broadway: Fish in the Dark, Tales of the City, Hello Dolly. Encores: 70 Girls 70, Follies. Off-Broadway: Minnie's Boys. Flamingo Court, Gay Divorce, Scandals of 1928. National Tours: Sister Act, Promises Promises, 42nd St. Regional: World Premier of Venus Rising, Steel Magnolias, The Spitfire Grill, The Full Monty, A Little Night Music, Dear World, Mame, Annie to name a few. International: 42nd St. Pilots: The Other Two, The Good Cop, Friends of the People, Law and Order. Movie Credits: Inside Llewyn Davis, The Producers, Gammera. Miss Findlay is the recipient of The Las Vegas Female Performer Of The Year Award for Hallelujah Hollywood. SF Bay Theatrical Award Nominee for Tales Of The City, LA Critics Circle Award Nominee for Sister Act.

Susan J. Jacks (Ms. D) is delighted to return to Cape Cod, where she played Female Authority Figure in Hairspray at Cape Playhouse. More recently, she's appeared Off-Broadway in Neurosis and Night of the Living Dead. Other Off Broadway: Nunsense, Forbidden Broadway, Ionescopade (York Theatre), Popesical, The Bardy Bunch and many festivals. National tour: Dr. Dolittle. International: Europe, South America, Asia and Scandinavia. Regional: Fiddler on the Roof (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), The Full Monty (Paper Mill w/ Elaine Stritch), Flight of the Lawnchair Man (Goodspeed Musicals), Sister Act (Arkansas Rep), White Christmas (Arts Center of Coastal Carolina), Music Man (Geva), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Gateway Playhouse), plus Cincinnati Playhouse, Walnut Street Theatre, Human Race Theatre Company, Westwood Playhouse, La Mirada and dozens of summer stock shows. TV and film: Several episodes of ABC's What Would You Do, Masterpiece Theatre's The Chaperone, Spike Lee's Crooklyn.

Barbara McCulloh (Val) just did the award winning NYMF musical Between Sea and Sky off Broadway, and won Best Actress for Transitions. Broadway: Mrs.Darling in Peter Pan; Anna in The King and I. Lincoln Center, The House in Town. National Tours: Brighton Beach Memoirs, South Pacific, Peter Pan. Off Broadway: Manhattan Theatre Club, Jewish Rep, York Theatre. Television/Film: In the Foxhole, Hallmark Movies; A&E's Peter Pan; Courage the Cowardly Dog; Law and Order, SVU; and many roles in many dead soap operas. She is a founding producer of Angels of Music concerts world wide, raising funds to save the African cheetah from extinction. Barbara is Phi Beta Kappa, and the voice of nearly 200 audio books.

Gael Schaefer (Louise) is delighted to make her Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater debut! Off-Broadway: Counsellor-at-Law with John Rubinstein; A Wilder Christmas: The Long Christmas Dinner and PULLMAN CAR HIAWATHA with the award-winning Peccadillo Theater Company; Emma (NYMF); I Come For Love (NYMF). Other New York and regional theatre: Moon Over Buffalo, Over the River and Through the Woods, Leading Ladies, The Wedding Singer, Souvenir, Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You, Grease, The Wizard of Oz, Steel Magnolias, The Man Who Came To Dinner with Tony Randall, The Winter's Tale, The Tempest, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Film/TV/New Media: Ripped!, Hooray for Mister Touchdown, Gladys Brown, Boardwalk Empire, Erroneous Convictions.

Julia Lema (Sal) You might have seen Julia in the Chatham Drama Guild Production of A Diva's Roadtrip From Broadway to Chatham last year directed by Eric Riley. Credits include: Ain't Misbehavin', Lena Horne, The Lady & Her Music, Dream Girls, Guys & Dolls, Play On, Swinging On A Star, Blues In The Night, Beehive, Thunder Knocking On The Door, Crowns, & To Kill A Mocking Bird. As a director/choreographer, Julia was assistant to Arthur Faria in the Pointer Sister's production of Ain't Misbehavin' and remounted the show herself for the Martha Reeves & the Vandellas Tour as well as The North Coast Repertory Theatre at Solana Beach in San Diego California. Julia directed & choreographed a production of Five Guys Named Moe at Stage West in Springfield, Mass.

