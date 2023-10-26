WAMPTRONICA Brings A Dance Party Vibe To Cotuit

The Poly-Groove Records Revue will take place on November 4, 2pm.

Oct. 26, 2023

Among the offerings at the November 4th presentation of the Poly-Groove Records Revue, at Cotuit Center for the Arts will be WAMPTRONICA, an electronic dance music group, comprised of Wampanoag and other native musical creatives; blending traditional elements of music of the First Nation people with House, jazz, breakbeats, and funk. WAMPTONICA events are part performance, part dance party and part drum circle, where attendees are encouraged to bring percussion instruments and play along to the grooves.

"When you come to the Poly-Groove Records Revue at Cotuit, we encourage you to bring a percussion instrument and fall into the grooves!" said The ZYG 808, one of the featured performers for the revue as well as a member of WAMPTRONICA.

WAMPTRONICA started in 2021 as an outgrowth of the monthly dance parties held at the now defunct Trade Post Gallery in the Mashpee commons, hosted by Oversoul Theatre Collective, Inc. A DJ, a few instrumentalists, singers, and a light show created a fun, alcohol free vibe for the people. WAMPTRONICA will be one of the monthly features at the THUMP & SOUL SESSIONS coming up next year at Gallery X in New Bedford.

The Poly-Groove Records Revue will take place on November 4, 2pm.




2023 Regional Awards


