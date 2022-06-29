Violinist Leonidas Kavakos Replaces Pamela Frank In August 7 Performance At Tanglewood

Due to ongoing complications from COVID-19, violinist Pamela Frank has regrettably withdrawn from her performance of Mozart's Sinfonia concertante on Sunday, August 7.

Leonidas Kavakos has been able to adjust his Tanglewood schedule and step in to perform the Mozart. The remainder of the program, under the direction of Thomas Adès, is unchanged.

Tanglewood Program Listing, Sunday, August 7, 2022

2:30 p.m., Shed

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Thomas Adès, conductor

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Antoine Tamestit, viola*

Lorelei Ensemble

Thomas ADÈS Shanty - Over the Sea

MOZART Sinfonia concertante for violin and viola, K.364

HOLST The Planets

* BSO debut