Violinist Leonidas Kavakos Replaces Pamela Frank In August 7 Performance At Tanglewood
The remainder of the program, under the direction of Thomas Adès, is unchanged.
Due to ongoing complications from COVID-19, violinist Pamela Frank has regrettably withdrawn from her performance of Mozart's Sinfonia concertante on Sunday, August 7.
Leonidas Kavakos has been able to adjust his Tanglewood schedule and step in to perform the Mozart. The remainder of the program, under the direction of Thomas Adès, is unchanged.
Tanglewood Program Listing, Sunday, August 7, 2022
2:30 p.m., Shed
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Thomas Adès, conductor
Leonidas Kavakos, violin
Antoine Tamestit, viola*
Lorelei Ensemble
Thomas ADÈS Shanty - Over the Sea
MOZART Sinfonia concertante for violin and viola, K.364
HOLST The Planets
* BSO debut