Video: Watch Archival Footage of Patina Miller Performing 'Simple Joys' From PIPPIN at American Repertory Theater
Patina Miller won a Tony Award for this role when A.R.T's production went on to Broadway in 2013.
American Repertory Theater has released archival footage of "Simple Joys" from the A.R.T.'s production of Pippin, which played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University from December 5, 2012 to January 20, 2013. The A.R.T. revival was a bold new staging of the dark and existential musical. Pippin, on a death-defying journey to find his "corner of the sky," must choose between a life that's ordinary or a flash of singular glory. #ExploreTheARTArchives
Watch below!
Pippin transferred from A.R.T. to Broadway, playing 709 performances at the Music Box Theatre. It was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and received 4: Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Patina Miller), Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Andrea Martin), and Best Direction of a Musical (Diane Paulus).
FREE ONLINE TODAY AT NOON: Erik Altemus (Lewis), Andrew Cekala (Theo), Charlotte d'Amboise (Fastrada), Rachel Bay Jones (Catherine), Terrence Mann (Charles, Tony Award nomination), and Matthew James Thomas (Pippin) will be in conversation with Pippin director Diane Paulus. The hour-long conversation will also include audience Q&A and a tribute to Pippin choreographer Chet Walker, who died last month. Register at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/TheLunchRoom.
Learn more about Pippin at American Repertory Theater at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Pippin
Pippin
Book Roger O. Hirson
Music and Lyrics Stephen Schwartz
Circus Creation Gypsy Snider of Les 7 Doigts de la Main
Choreography Chet Walker in the style of Bob Fosse
Director Diane Paulus
Video featuring Patina Miller, who won a Tony Award for this role when the production went on to Broadway in 2013.
Video by Johnathan Carr
