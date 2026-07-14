LES MISERABLES Cast Revealed At Lyric Stage Boston

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Lyric Stage Boston, by arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh and Music Theatre International, will present a new production Les Misérables, one of the world's biggest and most beloved musicals, April 30-June 20, 2027.

Courtney O'Connor, Producing Artistic Director will direct and is joined by Dan Rodriguez, Music Director, and Christopher Shin, Choreographer and Associate Director. Principal casting includes Christoper Chew as Inspector Javert, KRISTIAN ESPIRITU as Fantine, and De'Lon Grant as Jean Valjean. Additional creative team members and casting will be announced at a later date.

Courtney O'Connor, says 'When we staged Nicholas Nickleby in our 244-seat theatre 16 years ago, audiences experienced an epic story in ways they'd never imagined. Les Misérables, which has been seen by millions around the world, is of even greater scale — it is a musical, after all. My vision is to bring audiences closer to the humanity of the story, allowing them to experience the music in thrilling new ways. I'm delighted to be working with Boston's best artists to create a Les Misérables that will be incredibly special for Boston audiences.'

Les Misérables will be the final production of Lyric Stage's 2026-2027 Season, which includes the previously announced All My Sons (September 18-October 18, 2026), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (November 13-December 31, 2026), Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd (February 5-28, 2027), and King James (March 19-April 11, 2027).

Subscriptions On Sale

Audiences may subscribe to guarantee the best seats at the best prices — up to 40% savings on single tickets. Five-, four-, and three-show packages are available, which include exclusive events, free exchanges, and concierge services. Full Season Subscribers (all five shows) may also take advantage of Friends & Family pricing, which enables them to invite up to four (4) guests to their regularly scheduled subscription performance for $50 per ticket. Details can be found on our website.

Single Ticket Sales Go On Sale in Mid-August

Single ticket sales will open in mid-August. Details will be sent by e-mail to previous ticket bookers and across social media platforms when sales open.

Cast & Creative Team Biographies

Christopher Chew (Inspector Javert) — Lyric Stage: A Sherlock Carol (Scrooge), Urinetown: The Musical (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Assassins (Charles J. Guiteau), My Fair Lady (Henry Higgins), Sondheim on Sondheim (Man 2), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney), Working (Man 2), Man of La Mancha (Don Quixote), Urinetown: The Musical (Lockstock), Shakespeare in Hollywood (Oberon), A Little Night Music (Fredrik), Sunday in the Park with George (George), It's All True (Blitzstein), Side Show (Terry), 1776 (Rutledge), and The Spitfire Grill (Joe). Other credits include multiple productions at The Huntington, SpeakEasy Stage Company, Greater Boston Stage Company, Wheelock Family Theater, Hanover Theater, and more recently Reagle Music Theater's South Pacific (Emile). Christopher earned his BFA in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University, an MAT in English from Fitchburg State University, and an Ed.D. from Northeastern University.

KRISTIAN ESPIRITU (Fantine) — Lyric Stage: Something Rotten!, Hello, Dolly!, The Drowsy Chaperone, Assassins. The Public Theater: Here Lies Love. 1st National Tour: School of Rock. American Repertory Theater: The Odyssey, Romeo & Juliet. The Huntington: The Heart Sellers. Wheelock Family Theatre, Merrimack Repertory Theater, East West Players, Pioneer Theater Company, Music Theatre of Connecticut, NY Classical Theater, Leviathan Lab. TV: Love Life, Ray Donovan, Hunters, Younger. Kristian is also a Broadway Guest Artist for Disney Cruise Line, an intimacy director, pole dancer, and fiber artist. | @kriscendo | kristianespiritu.com

De'Lon Grant (Jean Valjean) — Lyric Stage: Our Town, Big River, Superior Donuts, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Broadway: Come From Away. National Tours: Jersey Boys. Regional: Gloucester Stage: The Glass Menagerie. Actors' Shakespeare Project: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Troilus and Cressida, Cymbeline. SpeakEasy Stage Company: Ain't No Mo', Pru Payne, A Strange Loop, A Case for the Existence of God, The Scottsboro Boys. The Huntington/Studio Theatre: Invisible Man. New Jersey Repertory Theatre: Welcome to Matteson. The Wit Theatre: Douglass. Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre: Big River, Richard III. New Repertory Theatre: And World Goes Round, Passing Strange, Dessa Rose. Central Square Theatre: Harriet Jacobs. Film: Come From Away, Apart, Ghost Light, Surrogates. De'Lon hosts the podcast Lemme Fix It! and is an Assistant Professor of Theatre at The Boston Conservatory. Instagram: @thedelondotcom

Courtney O'Connor (Director) — Courtney joined the full-time staff of the Lyric Stage in 2018 and was named Artistic Director in 2020. She has directed several pieces for the Lyric Stage, including Be Here Now, The Book of Will, Preludes, Rooted, Assassins, Thirst, Urinetown: The Musical, ART, Our Town, and Penelope. Courtney was a senior affiliated faculty member in Performing Arts at Emerson College for more than 20 years. In addition to directing for theatres and universities, Courtney has directed multiple site-specific productions at locations, including the Senate Chamber of the Massachusetts State House, Mount Auburn Cemetery, and Boston's Old State House (all with Plays in Place). Through her work with the Coyote Theatre Project, she oversaw the creation of more than 200 new 10-minute plays written by youths from Boston. Courtney received the Elliot Norton Award for Assassins and The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby and the Alan L. Stanzler Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Dan Rodriguez (Music Director) — Lyric Stage: Hello Dolly!, Urinetown: The Musical, Assassins, Preludes, The Last Five Years, Little Shop of Horrors, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Gypsy. The Huntington: The Band's Visit, Sunday in the Park with George, A Little Night Music. Reagle Music Theater: An American in Paris, Oklahoma!, West Side Story. Greater Boston Stage Company: Guys & Dolls. Wheelock Family Theatre: Mr. Popper's Penguins, In the Heights. Front Porch: Ain't Misbehavin'. Moonbox Productions: Caroline or Change, Cabaret. American Repertory Theater: The Lily's Revenge, The Blue Flower. SpeakEasy Stage Company: Jerry Springer: The Opera, The Mystery of Edwin Drood. A graduate of Oberlin, Dan now works at the Boston Conservatory and Tufts. His work has earned him two Elliot Norton Awards as well as multiple nominations for Best Music Direction.

Christopher Shin (Choreographer / Associate Director) — Lyric Stage: Something Rotten! and Urinetown: the Musical. Greater Boston Stage Company: Little Shop of Horrors. Chuang Stage: Did You Eat? TexArts: Anything Goes (Director/Choreographer), Annie, Grease. Zilker Theatre: Newsies. Emerson Stage: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Director/Choreographer), Natasha, WHO'S WHO 11, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Bat Boy, Cabaret. Performance credits: Broadway: Mary Poppins. National Tour: White Christmas. Goodspeed Opera House: 42nd Street, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Anything Goes. Walnut Street Theatre: The Wizard of Oz, South Pacific, A Christmas Story, The Producers. Sacramento Music Circus: La Cage Aux Folles, The King and I. Westport Country Playhouse: She Loves Me. North Shore Music Theatre: A Chorus Line. Chris is an Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre Directing/Choreography at Emerson College. MFA: SDSU, BFA: NYU/Tisch. | chrisshin.com

The 2026-2027 Season

All My Sons

By Arthur Miller

Directed by Scott Edmiston

September 18-October 18, 2026

Summer 1947. Joe Keller, a self-made businessman and respected pillar of the community, lives with his wife Kate in an idyllic neighborhood. It's a good life even though their younger son, Larry, is still missing after the war. When their oldest son Chris announces his intention to marry Larry's childhood sweetheart, deeply buried truths find their way to the surface, forcing the Keller's — and their entire community — to reckon with themselves. Inspired by a true story, Arthur Miller's classic drama explores how decisions result in untold consequences.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields

Directed by Paul Melone

November 13-December 31, 2026

The Cornley University Drama Society is at it again. Chaos unfolds as a troupe of inept actors boldly takes on the ambitious staging of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan. A wardrobe malfunction or two, a series of harrowing falls, some flubbed lines, and an epic meltdown courtesy of Captain Hook himself turn the play upside down. Throw in a love triangle, a tormented narrator, and blunders around every corner, and it's a frenzied comedic battle to the finish. From the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong, this is one trip to Neverland that is as hilarious as it is disastrous. Fun for the whole family.

Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd

By Agatha Christie

Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff

Directed by Ilyse Robbins

February 5-28, 2027

Famed and fading Hollywood star Marina Gregg sweeps into a sleepy English village to film a movie with her husband directing. At a grand reception in the star's honor, a local woman — and Marina's 'biggest fan' — dies after drinking a poisoned cocktail. The unassuming and sharp-witted sleuth, Miss Marple, is called upon to investigate the crime among some colorful characters, including a jealous production assistant, a rival actress, a smarmy film producer, and a photographer holding a serious grudge. Twists and turns buzz through this smart and nail-biting thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end.

King James

By Rajiv Joseph

Directed by Benny Sato Ambush

March 19-April 11, 2027

2003. LeBron James is coming to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And, superfan Matt is going to miss it all. After a business venture sours, he has no choice but to sell his precious season tickets. The sale becomes an opportunity for Shawn, another superfan, to take those golden passes off Matt's hands. Over the next 12 years, two men, both lost and alone, become close friends, almost brothers, navigating the complex ups and downs, twists and turns that define sibling rivalries. Joy and humor amidst loss and anger emerge as both men grapple with their own insecurities, family illness, and the heart-breaking passage of time before dreams are realized. Will their years-long game of one-on-one save them both?

Les Misérables

By arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh

A Musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg

Based on a novel by Victor Hugo

Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg

Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer

Original French Text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel

Directed by Courtney O'Connor

Music Directed by Dan Rodriguez

Choreographed / Associate Directed by Christopher Shin

April 30-June 20, 2027

Boublil and Schönberg's musical masterpiece brings Victor Hugo's epic story of sacrifice, forgiveness, and redemption to life and invites audiences to journey through 19th-century France with a cast of characters struggling to find themselves and make sense of their world. An earnest ex-convict, a zealous police inspector, and a struggling mother navigate a maze of crooked inn keepers, revolutionary students, young lovers, and a horde of high- and lowborn characters to reveal the complexities of pursuing goodness and doing what's just. In the end, this is a story about love and how we live it.

History of the Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Founded in 1974 and in residence at 140 Clarendon Street since 1991, Lyric Stage Company is Boston's longest-serving resident theater company. Its mission is to produce and present live theater in Greater Boston with an intimate approach that promotes inclusivity and connection. Lyric Stage strives to integrate live theater and theater education into the lives of all residents of greater Boston.

Lyric Stage and Beacon Communities, LLC, the owners of 140 Clarendon Street, have agreed that the building will be Lyric Stage's 'forever' home, ensuring that the theater will remain a vital and essential part of the cultural fabric of the city. In partnership with Beacon Communities, Lyric Stage continues its commitment to improving the lives of Bostonians alongside a partner who shares those same values.

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