Video: Get A First Look Look at Lyric Stage Company of Boston's THIRST

Get a first look at Lyric Stage Boston's Thirst, playwright Ronán Noone’s captivating and compelling look into the Irish immigrant experience and the struggles in building a meaningful life in a new world. Check out the all-new video!

Imagine if behind the drama of Eugene O’Neill’s classic drama Long Day's Journey Into Night there was an equally compelling story happening in the kitchen of that same home amongst the cook, maid, and chauffeur. There’s a whole other story unraveling on the other side of the kitchen wall.

Two Irish immigrants, including a disappointed cook whose shuttered heart only blooms when she has a bottle in her hand and a vibrant young maid who survived a trip on the Titanic, pass the day amid their gloomy daily chores alongside a resilient American chauffeur with a troubled past. As tensions rise, high-spirited humor and harsh cynicism boil over as the trio confront abandoned dreams and heart-breaking misfortunes. Underneath it all, hope is not as far away as it seems.

Featuring Aimee Doherty*, Kate Fitzgerald, and Michael Kaye*. Scenic Design by Janie E. Howland**, Costume Design by Mikayla Reid, Lighting Design by Karen Perlow**, and Sound Design by Dave Remedios**.

How To Get Tickets

On Friday, February 23, Lyric Stage offers Five Dollar Friday which makes tickets affordable for all for $5 each. There will be a limited number of $5 tickets available for sale with code THIRST5. Five Dollar Fridays are possible through the generous support of Jan and Stuart Rose.

“Lyric for All” Affordable Price Options

In an effort to integrate live theater into the lives of all residents of Greater Boston, Lyric Stage offers multiple options including $30 Under 35, advanced Student Tickets, Senior Tickets, and partnerships with MassWIC and EBT Cardholders that allow audiences to visit as often as they like. More information at: https://www.lyricstage.com/tickets/lyric-for-all/