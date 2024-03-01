Video: Get A First Look At JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at the Huntington





Check out the all-new trailer for Huntington's production of John Proctor is the Villain, running through March 10, 2024 at the Huntington Calderwood.

At a rural high school in Georgia, a group of lively teens explore Arthur Miller's The Crucible while navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals in John Proctor is the Villain. With a contemporary lens on the American classic, the young women begin to discover their power and agency, finding a way to hold both the classic text and their community to account – with a profound sense of rage, authenticity, and hope. Alternately touching and bitingly funny, this new comedy captures a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, writing their own coming of age story.

Called “a knockout!” by The Washington Post and “Cracking good theatre! Add it to your ‘must see' list,” by DC Metro Theater Arts, John Proctor is the Villain makes its New England debut at The Huntington this spring. With the story reexamining themes of The Crucible through a modern lens, this production marks the first time this bold story will reach audiences in The Crucible's “back yard,” mere miles away from Salem, MA.

The resonance of this piece coming to The Huntington has sparked extraordinary interest from the start, with a record-breaking 9,000 self-submission audition inquiries coming through New York casting and roughly 360 via local casting for this one production in The Huntington's 7-show season. That number is unprecedented and highlights just how compelling it is to artists that we are doing this play here and now.

The creative team for John Proctor is the Villain includes scenic design by Kristen Robinson (Drinking in America at Audible Theater), costume design by Zoë Sundra (Fat Ham at The Huntington, design assistant), lighting design by Aja M. Jackson (The Band's Visit at The Huntington), sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (What the Constitution Means to Me on Broadway), and hair and makeup design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt (The Band's Visit at The Huntington). The dramaturg is Lauren Halvorsen. The choreographer is Victoria L. Awkward, the voice and dialect coach is Christine Hamel, and the fight and intimacy consultant is Jessica Scout Malone. The assistant director is Carla Mirabal Rodríguez. The production stage manager is Emily F. McMullen and the stage manager is Lucas Bryce Dixon.

How To Get Tickets

Tickets to performances of John Proctor is the Villain are available for those 40 and under at $40 each with promo code DISCOUNT online at huntingtontheatre.org, by walk-up at the Box Office at the Huntington Theatre or Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA, or by calling ticketing services at 617-266-0800.