VIDEO: Watch a Scene from Ken Ludwig's THE GAME'S AFOOT: HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Lyric Stage

Performances run through Sunday, December 17.

By: Dec. 10, 2023

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Exclusive Photo: Get a First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R.T. Photo 2 Exclusive: First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Leads Favorite Local Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Leads Best Play!

The holiday season at Lyric Stage sparkles with big laughs, unexpected gasps, and all around festive fun at Ken Ludwig's The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays.  Returning from last season's triumphant audience favorite The Play That Goes Wrong is director Fred Sullivan, Jr.° who has assembled a positively perfect cast of characters that will have audiences guessing until the very end.

Watch a preview below!

It's a blustery December night in 1936 at the Connecticut mansion of actor William Gillette whose life was recently threatened by a rogue gunshot while he was onstage performing his most celebrated role, Sherlock Holmes. A cavalcade of quirky friends arrive upon his request for a weekend of revelry all with the intent of finding out who pulled the trigger. But when one of Gillette's glitzy and glamorous guests is stabbed to death, the survivors are trapped inside a fun house of hidden passageways and trick mirrors where any of them could be the killer. From the director that brought you The Play That Goes Wrong, slapstick and hilarity ensues amid the murder and mayhem that will keep you laughing and guessing until the moment the killer is revealed.

Featuring Remo Airaldi*, Kelby T. Akin*, Ellen Colton*, Dan Garcia, Maureen Keiller*, Pamela Lambert*, Gabrielle McCauley, and Peter Mill*.

Scenic Design by Janie E. Howland**, Lighting Design by John Malinowski, Costume Design by Chelsea Kerl, and Sound Design by Andrew Duncan Will. 





