VIDEO: Watch A.R.T.'s Full 1776 Salon, 'Performing 1776: The Politics and Poetics of the Declaration of Independence'

In anticipation of the A.R.T.'s upcoming revival of 1776 in May 2020 and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, A.R.T. has invited various Harvard scholars to participate in a series of lectures and discussions around the history of our nation.

Hosted at various locations throughout Greater Boston, the 1776 Salon series dives deep into the stories of eighteenth-century historical figures left out of textbooks, explores new narratives leading up to and following the American Revolution, and closely examines the voices represented and absent within the Declaration of Independence.

The first salon was titled Performing 1776: The Politics and Poetics of the Declaration of Independence, with Professors Timothy Patrick McCarthy and John Stauffer.

Professors Timothy Patrick McCarthy and John Stauffer draw from their very popular course "American Protest Literature from Tom Paine to Tupac," which they have co-taught to thousands of students in Harvard College and Harvard Extension School since 2001.

Watch the full salon in the video below!

1776 runs at A.R.T. May 17 - June 28. For more information about the show and upcoming salons, visit https://americanrepertorytheater.org/shows-events/1776-revival/.





