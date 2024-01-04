VIDEO: DUEL REALITY Creators Talk About Upcoming Run At ArtsEmerson

February 7th through 18th, 2024.
Learn more about Duel Reality ahead of their run at ArtsEmerson! Duel Reality is Circus on a whole new theatrical level. The 7 Fingers’ reputation and fandom in Boston has grown with each stunning production they’ve previously brought to ArtsEmerson.
Now, the globally beloved contemporary Circus troupe brings their 7th show to our stages, an epic love story that echoes Romeo & Juliet and will dazzle the senses and stir the heart. Competition can be playful at times, but it can also be dangerously serious.
Is it a game? Is it a war? Is it love? Duel Reality has all the answers.
