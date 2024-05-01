JCA Orchestra To Perform At Dot Jazz In Dorchester In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, May 18, at 8PM, the 21-piece JCA Orchestra will present a program of music for jazz orchestra at the Peabody Hall Parish of All Saints, 209 Ashmont St., Dorchester. The JCA Orchestra has released 12 albums and has been performing since 1985.

The JCA Orchestra has been a fixture on Boston’s creative music scene since its first performance in December 1985. Dedicated musicianship, innovative programming and fresh compositional concepts make JCA concerts colorful, adventurous, high-energy events. The JCA Orchestra has released 12 critically acclaimed CDs. Wheelworks was on the list of DownBeat's best albums of 2015. “Every community should have one,” says Willard Jenkins of JazzTimes.

Drawing on influences that span the history of jazz and the world's musical traditions, the JCA composers have brought together a huge palette of sounds, structures and concepts. Many of the band’s featured soloists are bandleaders and composers in their own right, and are among New England’s most creative musicians. The JCA Orchestra was a runner-up in 2009’s Boston Phoenix Best of Boston poll. The group has also presented an

illustrious group of guest performers including Oliver Lake, Steve Lacy, Dave Holland, Julius Hemphill, Sam Rivers and many others.

Tickets

Tickets $15 in advance//$20 day of show/$10 for students/Kids free, available at: https://events.humanitix.com/jazz-composers-alliance-orchestra.

