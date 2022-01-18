Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Barrington Stage To Stream AIN'T I AM WOMAN

Streaming beings January 20th.

Jan. 18, 2022  
Celebration of Black Voices continues virtually with AIN'T I A WOMAN, streaming beginning January 20!

Written by Shirley Edgerton and Felicia Robertson and directed by Shirley Edgerton and Ted Thomas, AIN'T I A WOMAN tells the stories of unsung African American heroines.

Members of the Women of Color Giving Circle, Rites of Passage and Empowerment program, Youth Alive and other community members perform.

Wanda Houston is the guest artist, telling the story and singing the songs of Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald.

Learn more at https://barringtonstageco.org/Season-Shows/celebration/

