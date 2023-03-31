Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UK Comic Jimmy Carr Comes To Boch Center Wang Theatre, November 8

One of the biggest-selling global comedians Jimmy Carr is bringing his stand-up comedy tour Terribly Funny to Boston.

Mar. 31, 2023  

One of the biggest-selling global comedians Jimmy Carr is bringing his stand-up comedy tour Terribly Funny to Boston. Carr will perform live at the Boch Center Wang Theatre, November 8, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, 2023, at bochcenter.org.

At the latest count he has toured to over forty different countries. His last tour, Best Of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits, sold over 480,000 tickets globally with current show, Terribly Funny, exceeding that figure by the end of 2022. The tour continues into 2023 with shows in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and now the U.S.

Jimmy is a household name in UK television, well known for hosting Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Big Fat Quiz Of The Year in addition to presenting Comedy Central's Roast Battle UK and Your Face Or Mine. He is a regular on all the top panel shows, including QI and A League Of Their Own, has performed as part of The Royal Variety Performance three times, is a judge on hit BBC1 entertainment series I Can See Your Voice and the host of brand-new Channel 4 gameshow I Literally Just Told You.

Jimmy is also a high-profile name in North America. He was the first UK comedian to sign a stand-up deal with streaming behemoth Netflix in 2015, releasing three specials on the platform, Funny Business (2016) and Best Of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (2017) and His Dark Material (2021) which was Netflix's most watched stand-up comedy special in the UK that year. He also presented and exec-produced an original panel show format for Netflix, The Fix, and has been a guest multiple times on US staples such The Tonight Show, The Late, Late Show and Late Night With Conan O'Brien. He has performed at the Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival since 2003 with more appearances than any other UK act in that time.

Before making the move to streaming, Jimmy was one of the bestselling acts in the comedy DVD market, his eight titles (Live, Stand-Up, Comedian, In Concert, Telling Jokes, Making People Laugh, Being Funny and Laughing & Joking) selling over 1.2 million copies between them. These shows are now all available on Jimmy's YouTube channel, where he has accrued over 758,000 subscribers and 210 million views since launching in 2018.

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.




