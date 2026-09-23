Tribute Acts to Take the Stage at Samuel Slater's in Webster

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Samuel Slater's Restaurant announced a lineup of tribute acts honoring some of the most legendary artists and bands in music history. From the classic sounds of Styx, Foreigner, and REO Speedwagon to the timeless hits of Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, and Journey, each performance will bring an authentic experience that will take audiences on a nostalgic journey.

Best of Times: The Music of Styx, Foreigner & REO Speedwagon - November 7

Best of Times was originally formed in Connecticut in 2019 as KSF: A Tribute to Kansas, Styx & Foreigner. The goal was simple: to provide the audience with an authentic sonic recreation of three of music's most iconic bands of the '70s and '80s. 2026 begins a new chapter as the band formerly known as KSF continues thrilling audiences with a new sound: the Music of Styx, Foreigner & REO Speedwagon, performing all the hits you love.

Petty Larceny: A Tribute to the Music of Tom Petty - November 14

The Petty Larceny Band is an award-winning group of musicians runnin' down their dream to bring all your favorite Tom Petty songs and more! For more than a decade, the Petty Larceny Band has been bringing the music of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers to life throughout New England. Winners of four consecutive Worcester Music Awards as "Best Tribute Band," Petty Larceny also covers songs from the Traveling Wilburys, Mudcrutch, and Stevie Nicks.

Little Lies: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac - November 21

Little Lies is a touring, high-energy tribute band that captures the youthful spirit and classic sound of one of the most popular bands in the world, Fleetwood Mac. Hailing from Boston, this seven-person lineup of professional musicians carefully reconstructs the magic of Fleetwood Mac with soaring harmonies and a thundering rhythm section. Presenting a compelling show that has consistently sold-out theatres across New England and the Tri-State region over the last two years. The entire catalogue of Fleetwood Mac's 50-year tenure is passionately recreated with breezy summer hits like "Dreams," "Go Your Own Way" and "Say You Love Me." The preceding formative years of Fleetwood Mac are also authentically represented with favorites like Bob Welch's "Sentimental Lady" and founding member Peter Green's "Black Magic Woman."

Affinity: A Tribute to the Music of Journey - November 27

Affinity is THE professional Journey Tribute act, recreating the music of one of the most iconic bands in history. The music of Journey spans 6 decades and is revered by generations of faithful fans. Affinity was born in 2023 at a rehearsal space in East Greenwich, RI. Founding members Steve Rose and Billy Spencer had been playing their trade for the past decade with local legends, The New Nasty. The nucleus of this band led to the common goal of FAITHFULLY reproducing Journey's music and passion. The band worked with a few different lineups until the chemistry was right. Affinity is now a 5-piece band with Billy Spencer as the lead vocalist, Steve Rose on lead guitar/vocals, Jon Chakour on bass guitar/vocals, Freddy Almeida on keyboard/piano/vocals, and Tom Sabetta on drums. Affinity shares the love of Journey's music and made this dream project come alive.

Viva Las Elvis: Elvis Presley's 92nd Birthday Celebration - January 8

Samuel Slater's presents a birthday party for the one and only "King of Rock & Roll" with New England's Premier Elvis Presley Tribute Show, award winning artist Dan Fontaine. Dan grew up in Massachusetts and was raised listening to the music of Elvis Presley. At 16, he began his music career singing and playing guitar at Hillcrest Church where his father pastors. In 2014, Dan began performing his tribute to Elvis all over New England working at his craft which aims to capture the energy, passion, and vocal prowess of The King.

Other events coming to Samuel Slater's Restaurant include:

Comedy Night with Paul D'Angelo & Guests - October 16

Blood, Sweat & Keys Halloween Dueling Pianos - October 23

A Wonderful Wizard of OZ Murder Mystery Dinner - October 24

Halloween Party with XS Dance Band - October 31

Comedy Night with Corey Rodrigues & Guests - November 13

Holiday Custom Swag Workshop from Bemis Farms Nursery - November 18

The Fools - December 5

Comedy Night with Kelly MacFarland & Guests - December 11

Additional events will be announced soon.

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