Paul Nardizzi to Headline Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's

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Paul Nardizzi will headline an evening of stand-up comedy at Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch with special guest Carolyn Plummer and host Nic Sugiarto on Friday, September 18, 2026, in Webster, MA.

Paul Nardizzi is one of Boston's most accomplished stand-up comedians, known for his razor-sharp wit, impeccable timing, and relatable observations on everyday life. A Boston Comedy Festival champion, Paul has appeared on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Comedy Central, NESN Comedy All-Stars, and Fox Sports' Best Damn Sports Show Period. His smart, high-energy style has made him a favorite at comedy clubs, corporate events, and theaters across the country.

Carolyn Plummer is an award-winning comedian with more than 20 years of experience performing at comedy clubs, theaters, colleges, corporate events, and festivals across the country. Named “Best of the Fest” at the Burbank Comedy Festival, she has also appeared at the Boston Comedy Festival, the Women in Comedy Festival, and Denis Leary's Comics Come Home 26 at TD Garden. Known for her sharp wit, relatable storytelling, and ability to win over any audience, Carolyn is equally at home performing for corporate crowds, comedy fans, or anyone looking for a great night of laughs.

Nic Sugiarto is a frequent performer at top New England comedy venues, including clubs in Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville. He frequently hosts and features for Next Stop Comedy, the Boston AAPI Comedy Festival, and other live shows. His material often explores cultural identity, generational quirks, and modern life.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year-round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch Amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheel, and Indian Ranch Campground. Other upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Comedy Night with Paul D'Angelo & Guests on October 16th, Blood, Sweat & Key's Halloween Dueling Pianos on October 23rd, A Wonderful Wizard of OZ Murder Mystery Dinner on October 24th, Best of Times: The Music of Styx, Foreigner & REO Speedwagon on November 7th, Comedy Night with Corey Rodrigues & Guests on November 13th, Petty Larceny: A Tribute to the Music of Tom Petty on November 14th, Little Lies: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac on November 21st, Affinity: A Tribute to the Music of Journey on November 27th, The Fools on December 5th, and Comedy Night with Kelly MacFarland & Guests on December 11th. More events will be announced soon.

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