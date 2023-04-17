Tickets On Sale For Jacob's Pillow Summer Festival 2023; Full Programming Schedule Announced

Jacob's Pillow has announced that single tickets are now on sale to the general public for the full schedule of programming at this summer's Dance Festival, including nine weeks of performances, talks, community events, exhibitions, performances across Berkshire County, and more.

This year's Festival will host a broad and exciting lineup of international companies; live music and performances paying homage to Burt Bacharach, David Bowie, and more; family-friendly fun; new Friday matinees in the Ted Shawn Theatre; and a week commemorating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop on both the indoor and outdoor stages.

"There will be such a feeling of joy and celebration at the Pillow this summer as we invite artists from our region and from across the globe to share their artistry with us," said Pamela Tatge, Jacob's Pillow Executive and Artistic Director. "I'm particularly excited that we are welcoming so many companies who have never been here before to perform alongside artists for whom we have been a long-time artistic home. I'm so looking forward to seeing returning audiences who have not been with us since before the pandemic and inviting new people to venture here and participate in all we have to offer. We hope that our new 'choose what you pay' model for the one-night only performances on the Leir Stage will take away any financial barriers. Everyone needs to discover Jacob's Pillow!"

U.S.-based and international dance companies will perform on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage in engagements ranging from one night to one week. For the first time this year, the one-night-only performances on the Henry J. Leir Stage will be ticketed on a "choose what you pay" model, to increase accessibility and allow for individuals to determine the amount they would like to pay to attend each performance.

The outdoor stage will also feature performance ensembles from The School at Jacob's Pillow summer programs in Contemporary Ballet, Contemporary, and Tap. Additionally, performances centered on the legacy of Katherine Dunham as well as a tribute to the late Chet Walker will feature The School's alumni performers and choreographers.

Jacob's Pillow will hold its Season Opening Gala on Saturday, June 24, which will feature live performances and a presentation of the 2023 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award to this year's recipient, acclaimed ballerina Misty Copeland. Community Day will also return this year, providing free, all-ages daytime performances by regional dance artists, as well as activities around the Pillow's campus, on Friday, Aug. 18.

Virtual offerings this year will include a one-night-only, "choose what you pay" livestream of the Season Opening Gala on June 24, as well as a series of free streams of select outdoor performances throughout the summer, to be announced. Details about additional year-round virtual offerings will be announced later this year.

Jacob's Pillow continues to be a home for presentations of world-premiere works, and this year will feature several world premieres, including Mythili Prakash performing She's Auspicious (July 21) following the piece's development in the Pillow Lab last year; two world premieres commissioned by the Pillow, including one performed by breakdance icons Rokafella and Kwikstep, and another performed by d. Sabela Grimes with the Ladies of Hip Hop as part of Hip Hop Across the Pillow (Aug. 2-6). Artists and companies making their Jacob's Pillow debuts this season include Dutch National Ballet, AXIS Dance Company, Oona Doherty, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Decidedly Jazz Danceworks, Tulsa Ballet, and more.

The Pillow will also host Dancerly Intelligences Aug. 9-13, a residency in its Sommers Studio for artists sharing their work at the intersection of dance and technology. Audiences will have the opportunity to view demonstrations and speak informally with artists about their work during open studio hours to be announced. Artists featured include Catie Cuan, Grisha Coleman, and Andrew Schneider with consulting facilitator, Sydney Skybetter.

All performances in the Ted Shawn Theatre are preceded by a free 15-minute Pre-Show Talk led by Pillow Scholars-in-Residence, held in Blake's Barn 30 minutes before showtime. A free Post-Show Talk with the artists will follow each Friday matinee performance in the Ted Shawn Theatre. Pre-Show Talks will also be given in Blake's Barn for the following outdoor performances this year: AXIS Dance Company, Decidedly Jazz Danceworks, and Tulsa Ballet.

The Festival is curated by Tatge and Associate Curators, Melanie George and Ali Rosa-Salas. Also on the Jacob's Pillow curatorial team is International Advisor, Cathy Levy.

Jacob's Pillow is committed to creating a safe and healthy environment as we come together for the annual Festival. Before visiting Jacob's Pillow, please refer to Click Here and to Jacob's Pillow email communications for the most up-to-date guidance and policies.