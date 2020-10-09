Tickets Are Now On Sale For WAM Theatre Production Of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

The Thanksgiving Play runs November 19-22.

Tickets are now on sale for the second digital production of WAM's re-imagined fall season- the wickedly funny satire THE THANKSGIVING PLAY by Larissa FastHorse (Sicangu Lakota Nation), directed by Kingston.

Patrons can pay $15, $25, $50 or a higher ticket price of their choosing to be granted access not only to the digital production of THE THANKSGIVING but also to all the blogs, interviews, talkbacks, and online extras available. The performance runs November 19-22, and tickets to the online-only event are now on sale on the WAM Theatre website: https://www.wamtheatre.com/

In this fast-paced satire, good intentions collide with absurd assumptions, as a troupe of white Liberal teaching artists scramble to devise a grade school theatre performance that somehow manages to celebrate Turkey Day, while also honoring Native American Heritage Month.

WAM Theatre is honored to be connected with The Mohican Tribe (traditional stewards of the land on which we reside) who will be providing an introduction and cultural context to this production.

There are also a few community engagement opportunities surrounding THE THANKSGIVING PLAY including a Public Conversation with playwright Larissa FastHorse (Sicangu Lakota Nation). on Tuesday, November 10 at 7 pm. WAM Theatre audiences are invited to watch and pose questions to playwright Larissa FastHorse as she engages with students enrolled in Contemporary Native American Performance, taught by Dr. Priscilla Marie Page (Wiyot heritage) at UMass, Amherst. FastHorse will address her experience of writing for and being presented by predominantly white regional theaters and her commitment to creating theater by and for Native audiences; two very separate endeavors in theater today.

This event is co-produced by WAM with the UMass Fine Arts Center and the UMass Department of Theater. Free tickets can be reserved at: https://tinyurl.com/yxjpg9nc

The cast of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY features: Carissa Marie Dagenais (Silverthorne Theater's Pride@Prejudice) as Alicia, Molly Parker Myers (Bridge Street Theatre's The Moors and Redwood Curtain) as Logan, Rylan Morsbach (WAM's The Old Mezzo and Fresh Takes Readings of Photograph 51 and Blue Stockings) as Caden, and Tom Truss (Liz Lerman/Dance Exchange) as Jaxton.

The production will also include illustrations by Katari L. Wilson (Sicangu Lakota Nation). "A talented emerging artist, Katari has the ability to take ideas and concepts and create images that tell multiple stories at once. She has been a joy to work with" says Kingston.

In addition to FastHorse, Kingston, and Wilson, the creative team includes stage manager Hope Rose Kelly and production designer Juliana von Haubrich, both of whom have long affiliations with WAM.

For more information about WAM Theatre's 2020 programs, events, and artists, please visit www.WAMTheatre.com.

