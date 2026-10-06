Three Shows to Come to Spire Center in Plymouth

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Plymouth's Spire Center announced three new shows in the coming months. Tickets for Carpenters Legacy- A Christmas Portrait December 2, The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue January 24, and The Wolff Sisters March 18 go on sale this Saturday, October 10 at 6:00 AM.

Carpenters Legacy

Carpenters Legacy brings the unmistakable sound, look and feel of Karen and Richard Carpenter's legendary 1970s concerts to The Spire Center on December 2. Starring Sally Olson as Karen Carpenter and Ned Mills as Richard Carpenter, Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait, transports audiences back to the warmth and nostalgia of an old-fashioned Christmas.

Inspired by the Carpenters' beloved Christmas television specials, the production recreates the magic of the season with timeless holiday favorites including “Merry Christmas, Darling,” “Sleigh Ride” and “The Christmas Song,” alongside many of the Carpenters' greatest hits, plus Karen's famous drum solo and Richard's classical piano feature.

The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue

The Spire Center will be transported back to a simpler time on January 24 as the Corvettes Doo Wop Revue, dedicated to preserving and performing the music of the 1950's Doo Wop era performs as part of the Sunday Serenades series. From New Hampshire to New Orleans and Virginia to Vegas, The Corvettes perform the great music of the Doo Wop era with a fresh new energy. In addition to performing their own outstanding concerts, the Corvettes tour with many legendary Doo Wop groups including The Drifters, The Tokens, Danny & The Juniors, The Platters, The Marvelettes, The Shangri Las, The Shirelles, The Belmonts, Gary U.S. Bonds, The Del-Vikings, The Teenagers and many more.

The Wolff Sisters

Gritty and raw folk-rock outfit The Wolff Sisters return to the Spire Center 's Main Stage on March 18, bringing their haunting harmonies and songs reminiscent of washed up wanderers on New England's salty coasts. Sister Rebecca, Rachael, and Kat were born to a poet and a musician and grew up on the heavy realism of Dylan and Springsteen blended with the loose and loud Rolling Stones. Drawing inspiration from blues giants like Howlin' Wolf and modern storytellers Dawes, The Wolff Sisters don't fit into one genre of music. With Rebecca on acoustic guitar, Rachael on electric guitar, Kat on keys, and all three on vocals, the sisters spent years honing their sound together in an old Victorian house just outside Boston.

More Events

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Adam Ezra Group October 8; Eileen Ivers & Universal RootsOctober 9; Spire-Ween Carnival of Souls October 14; Patty Larkin & Lucy Kaplansky October 17; The Travelin' McCourys October 18; Spire-Ween The Last Man on Earth October 21; Anthony Geraci Saturday October 24; Spire-Ween Frankenstein October 28; Lenny Clark October 30; Borromeo String Quartet November 1; BT ALC Big Band November 6; The Fools 50th Anniversary Show November 7;Floydian Trip: A Tribute to Pink Floyd November 21; James Montgomery November 28; Gary Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin' Holiday Show December 6; Divas with a Twist December 11; Michael Sweet Band 10th Annual Christmas Show December 12; and Ricki Lee Jones December 20.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 23 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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