Theatre Nantucket Presents LOVE AND INFORMATION

In this pause, when live theatre has been interrupted across the world, Theatre Nantucket has reached out to theatres and theater university departments across the country to join in on a journey to bring Love and Information to life in this virtual moment. Normally this level of collaboration would be impossible on many levels, however, in this moment it is not only possible, but appropriate and fitting.

Together with collaborating theatres, the theatre has created a digital work of Caryl Churchill's piece that captures the dense fabric she placed on the page in a different and unique way.

Comprised of more than 50 short scenes that range from seconds to minutes, this play leaves much room for creativity and interpretation and lending itself in this unprecedented moment to find its way to a virtual presentation.

The virtual production of Love and Information will be available August 5, 12, 19 (2pm US eastern standard time and available for 24 hours on each of these days).

This is in agreement with the Theatre Authority and Concord Theatricals.

Love and Information by Caryl Churchill was first presented by The English Stage Company at The Royal Court Theatre in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs, London, England on 6 September 2012. The US premier was presented at New York Theatre Workshop, New York on 19 February 2014, directed by James McDonald.

2020 Virtual Production Creatives

The Directors: Sara Brians,* Stephen Brotebeck,* Robert Caisley, Justin Cerne,* Dan Foster,* David Harlan, Eoghan Hartley, Jennifer Hemphill, Shea King,* Christy Montour-Larson,* KT Turner, Cameron Watson* (*member of SDC)

Choreographer: Sara Brians*

Composer: Nick Wilders

The Actors: Rhonda Aldrich,*^ Dana Lyn Baron,*^ Hannah Breshears, Anne Gee Byrd,*^ Madelyn Cain,*^ Matt Caplan,*^ Justin Cerne,*^ Molly Cerne,^ Andrew Clarke, Pressly Coker,^ Kayley Ann Collins,* Danica Connors,* Adam Cowell, Will Craig, Sara Crosby, Danny Durr, Lewis Elliott, Jacquelyn Ferguson, Brian Landis Folkins, Elizabeth Frances,*^ Sarah Fraunfelder,^ Amy Fritsche,*^ Jaimy Gardner, Ta'Nika Gibson,*^ Peri Gilpin,*^ Megan Goodman, Eve Gordon,*^, Ellie Gottwald,*^ Kathryn Gray, Ben Gregg, Grace Gregory, Grace Halpern, David Harlan, Ryan Harr, Angel Harrison, Eoghan Hartley, Alex Hartman,*^ Simon Helberg,*^ Eden Hildebrand, Terry Huang, Natalie Irlmeier, Curtiss Johns, Johannah Johnson, Judy Louise Johnson,^ Miranda Jonté,* Princess Kannah, Kimberly Kehoe, Janice Kent,*^ Kate Klimist, Charlotte LeMaire, Emma Lindemood, John K. Linton,*^ Rayce Lopez, Lotta Losten,^ Susan Lucier,*^ Allison Mackie,*^ Marco Magoa, Liz Martelli, Elise Martin, Maggie Matteson,^ Tally McCormack, Audrey McKee, Carly McMinn, Jacqueline Misaye,*^ Christy Montour-Larson, Rebecca Mozo,*^ Elisa Jacobs Nixon,*^ Rebecca Noble, Colleen O'Brien, Bernardo Pacheco, Ryan Pangracs, Ray Paolantonio,*^ Anya Payne, Heidi Payne, Aleks Pevec,*^ Christina Pickles,*^ Emma Pierce, Stephanie Prentice,* John G. Preston,*^ Michelle Purnell, Kurt Rhoads, *^ Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger, Kelly Quinnett, Cesar Reyes, Casas Richberger, Debba Rofheart, Alex Ruiz, Bonnie-Kathleen Ryan,^ Sari Sanchez,*^ Blake Sauceda, Liana Schwan, Ondreya Seahorn, Armin Shimerman,*^ Diana Siegel, Karen Slack, Reilly Smith, Fiona Stayton, Kitty Swink*^ Tanya Thompson, Jocelyn Towne,*^ KT Turner, Abbey Vensel, Todd Waring,*^ Nick Wilders, Julia Wilkinson, Nance Williamson, *^ Andrew Winans, Time Winters,*^ Tracy Winters,*^ Shalonia Wonch (member of *AEA, ^SAG-AFTRA)

The Theatre Companies- Click on any Theatre to Donate or Learn More!

Donations may be made to the Actor's Fund or any of the many organizations involved in the creation.

Love and Information is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

