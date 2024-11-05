The Spire Center For Performing Arts Unveils Holiday Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA will present several festive holiday shows putting audiences in the holiday spirit. The December lineup includes Celtic stars Cherish the Ladies on December 20th, Diva's with a Twist on December 21st and Neil McGarry's annual one-man show of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol on December 22nd. In addition, Mike Donovan and a cast of comedy all stars will ring in the New Year at the Spire.

One of the most engaging and successful ensembles in the history of Celtic music, Cherish The Ladies have shared timeless Irish traditions with audiences worldwide for over thirty years. In their Celtic Christmas program, the Ladies put their signature mark on classic carols such as “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night,” in arrangements that highlight the group's unique Celtic instrumentation, beautiful harmonies, and spectacular step dancing.

Celebrate the holidays with the Divas! The Boston-based musical group features five powerhouse female vocalists with professional theater backgrounds combined with Grammy-nominated musicians. Not your typical band, this group of talented performers collaborated to create a dynamic night of musical entertainment. The Divas will perform a night of classic holiday favorites with new arrangements and beautiful harmonies as well as rocking renditions of some old favorites.

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol (12/22 3:00 PM)

In what has become a Plymouth holiday tradition, Actor Neil McGarry returns to the Spire Center in his award winning, solo performance of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Armed only with a bare stage and Dickens' glorious words, McGarry delivers the Dickens' holiday classic in a tour de force performance that has left audiences riveted from Boston to Prague.

The Spire will ring in 2025 with some of New England's funniest comedians. Hosted by Mike Donovan, the show will feature Logan O'Brien, Kathe Farris, and Laura Severse.

Tickets are on sale now for these shows at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

