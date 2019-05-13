The Lyric Stage Announces The Final Play Of It's 2019-20 Season

The Lyric Stage Company of Boston announces the final play in its 45th Season: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

This award-winning sci-fi pulp musical about nebbishy Seymour who haplessly pines after his coworker Audrey. Suddenly, opportunity falls into his lap in the form of a mysterious, carnivorous, conniving not to mention singing plant that promises to fulfill Seymour's every wish.

A show for horticulturists, horror-cultists, sci-fi fans, and anyone with a taste for the outrageous. NY Times

Other works in the season Include:

The Thanksgiving Play

by Larissa Fasthorse

Directed by Scott Edmiston

October 18 November 10

Thanksgiving, that most American of holidays: when families gather to celebrate home, harvest and a legacy of colonial expansion? This wickedly funny satire follows a troupe of terminally woke teachers as they scramble to put on a traditional Thanksgiving pageant that can somehow honor Native American Heritage Month at the same time.

Satire doesn't get much richer than this. NY Times

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express

Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig

Directed by Spiro Veloudos

November 22 December 22

Just after midnight, a snow storm stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The famous train is surprisingly full for this time of year, but by the morning it has one fewer passenger. With a Pullman car full of suspects and a killer on board, it's the perfect mystery for detective Hercule Poirot, n'est-ce pas?

One heck of a train ride, and one truly magnificent night of theatre. Broadway World

The Cake

by Bekah Brunstetter

Directed by Courtney O'Connor

January 10 February 9

Conflict collides with confection when Della, a traditional southern baker, reunites with her best friend's daughter, Jen, in preparation for her wedding. Della is forced to question her strongly-held beliefs when she is asked to bake Jen's dream wedding cake for her and her future wife. Questions of morals, judgement, and family swirl around them in this heartfelt and deliciously funny new play.

Funny as all get-out, relevant, and heartfelt! DC Metro Theater Arts

The Treasurer

by Max Posner

Directed by Rebecca Bradshaw

February 21 March 22

Ida Armstrong is broke, lonely, and fading fast. As she slowly spends all of her children's money, her son is forced to assume the unwanted role of The Treasurer. This sharply intimate and darkly funny new work chronicles the strained ties between a son and his aging mother, as he ponders the extent of his devotion to her.

A quiet revelation . . . quite simply, a marvel! New York Magazine.

Fabulation or, the Re-Education of Undine

by Lynn Nottage

Directed by Dawn M. Simmons

April 3 May 3

From Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage (Intimate Apparel, Ruined) comes the satirical tale of a successful African-American publicist as she stumbles down the social ladder after her husband steals her hard-earned fortune. Broke and pregnant, Undine is forced to return to her roots in the Brooklyn projects, where she must come to embrace the life she left behind. A co-production with The Front Porch Arts Collective.

Punchy social insights and the firecracker snap of unexpected humor" NY Times

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman

Music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak

Directed by Spiro Veloudos

May 15 June 21

This Tony Award-winning Best Musical follows the hilarious adventures of Monty Navarro, eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, as he sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm ... and a dash of murder. Of course, all will be worth it if he can slay his way into Highhurst Castle. And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind.

Thoroughly delightful and uproarious! Quite simply, a bloody good time! Entertainment Weekly

This season the Lyric Stage collaborates once again with The Front Porch Arts Collaborative

The Front Porch Arts Collective exists to advance racial equity in Boston through theater. We use our art to examine the interactions between race, culture, economics, ability, gender, and sexuality from a black and brown perspective. We seek to challenge biased narratives of black and brown people in America and increase representation on stage, back stage, in the audience, office, and boardroom. Our namesake signifies a communal gathering place a communal spirit which inspires us to serve communities of color and the greater Boston area by producing art that is welcoming to all audiences and inspires a more tolerant and inclusive Boston. frontporcharts.org.

7-play, 4-play, and 3-play subscriptions are now on sale for the 2019-20 season which runs from August, 2019 through June, 2020. Prices start at $132 and offer savings of up to 39% off regular ticket prices. For those who have never tried a 7-play subscription, the Lyric Stage is offering a First-Timer/First Weekend special price. Call or email the Box Office for details.





