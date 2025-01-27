The James Library & Center for the Arts to Present Spring Entertainment and Events Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The James Library & Center for the Arts, Norwell’s historic community arts center and lending library, will present a winter season of music, art, and literary programming, serving the South Shore community, at 24 West Street, Norwell. The James is also home to a beautiful art gallery featuring the works of local and regional artists for monthly gallery openings and exhibits. Visitors are welcome to attend the openings or view the works on display during business hours.

~ Spring Entertainment and Events Schedule ~



Norwell High School AP Student Art Show

Opening Reception: Friday, February 7, 6 to 8 pm

On view: February 7 through March 8

James Library & Center for the Arts, 24 West Street, Norwell

Admission is free, all are welcome



AP Art students' portfolios are driven by personal research. There is no preferred style, only encouragement to experiment, practice, revisit and revise as they think about the synthesis between materials, ideas, and how to tell their story to the audience they are trying to reach. Student work displayed is always in flux and has the potential to be worked back into and altered again (and again) prior to the submission of the AP exam in May.



Each student has two pieces of work in this exhibit that convey ideas as to where their research is leading them. The James Library & Center for the Arts and Norwell High School are proud to display and showcase work by these accomplished student artists as they continue to find their voice. Sponsored by the Savage Godfrey Gallery and the Norwell Cultural Council, a local agency supported by Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.



The Adventures of Benjamin Franklin ~ with Actor J.T. Turner

Sunday, February 16, 2 pm

James Library & Center for the Arts, 24 West Street, Norwell

Tickets: $20 general admission, $10 students

A limited number of free tickets for seniors are available, courtesy of a grant from the Cordelia Family Foundation.



Printer, scientist, inventor, author, ambassador, postmaster, philanthropist, patriot: Benjamin Franklin has even been called “the First American.” In this original, interactive one-man show, award-winning actor/playwright/historian J.T. Turner portrays one of the world's greatest statesmen and authors, Benjamin Franklin, as he weaves together history, civics, science, and humor by recounting the story of his life. Dr. Franklin discusses his challenging youth in Boston, his days as a printer and writer in Philadelphia, and his adventures as an inventor, philanthropist, diplomat, and hero of the American Revolution. Sponsored by the Edward and Estelle Mosher Memorial Fund, the Bob Melone Team at radius financial group, and by the Hingham, Norwell, and Scituate Cultural Councils, local organizations supported by Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.



J.T. Turner (SAG-AFTRA, AEA) is an award-winning stage, screen and audio actor, teaching artist and speaker. He has toured theaters, museums, schools, universities, historical sites, libraries, and senior centers all over the North America with his original one-man shows, as well as storytelling, mindful movement, and theater education programs. J.T.’s original play “Within These Walls” was featured at the Smithsonian Museum of American History and awarded an Essex National Heritage Pioneer in Partnerships Award. J.T. had served as a visiting artist at the Longy School of Music, Boston University, and University of Massachusetts/Lowell, among others. He is also a professional circus ringmaster, fight choreographer, certified instructor of qigong, tai chi, & meditation, and acting, accent, memory, and public speaking coach.





Mini Golf ~ Vacation Fun for the Whole Family

Tuesday, February 18, 11 am to 2 pm

James Library & Center for the Arts, 24 West Street, Norwell

Free with required pre-registration at jameslibrary.org



Looking for something fun to do during winter break? Join us at the James for an indoor round of mini golf. The entire building will be transformed into a 10-hole mini golf course with greens and holes winding through the stacks, around the art gallery, and through the concert hall. Everything is provided, including clubs, balls, scorecards, and fun! Sponsored by Lynch, Marini, & Associates and the Bob Melone Team at Radius Financial Group.



Cape Cod and the Portland Gale of 1898 ~ with Author Don Wilding

Sunday, March 9, 1 pm

James Library & Center for the Arts, 24 West Street, Norwell

Tickets: $20 general admission, $10 students

A limited number of free tickets for seniors are available, courtesy of a Cordelia Family Foundation grant.



On the night of November 26, 1898, with a killer storm of historic proportions approaching, the steamer Portland set out from Boston. By the following night, the winter hurricane had sent the vessel to the depths of Massachusetts Bay off Cape Cod, claiming nearly two hundred lives. On the Cape, a few dozen victims of the Portland disaster washed ashore, while ships piled up in harbors, high tides swept away railroad tracks and the landscape and beaches were changed forever. Several Cape Cod mariners went to sea and never returned, caught in the gale’s evil clutches. Local author Don Wilding revisits this disaster and the heroic deeds of the U.S. Life-Saving Service and the Cape’s citizenry in what came to be known as “the Portland Gale.” Sponsored by Cheever Tavern.



Since the start of the millennium, Don Wilding has been telling stories of Cape Cod Outer Beach history through lectures, video, and the written word. Don is the author of five books on Cape Cod history.



Don is a Cape tour guide and is a frequent speaker of lore on Cape Cod, in Massachusetts, and across New England. He previously served as an award-winning newspaper editor, writer, columnist, and designer in Massachusetts. Don has also led history walks for the Harwich Conservation Trust since 2018 and was recognized as one of their "Conservationists of the Year" in 2023. He also was previously an instructor of Cape Cod history courses for the Open University of Wellfleet and Nauset Community Education.



6th Annual Spring Juried Art Show

Opening Reception: Friday, March 21,6 to 8 pm

On view: March 21, through April 26

James Library & Center for the Arts, 24 West Street, Norwell

Admission is free, all are welcome



Welcoming artists of all levels and art of all mediums. Cash awards to winners. More information and detailed prospectus can be viewed at jameslibrary.org.



Allison Rudnick, Associate Curator of Drawings and Prints, of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, NY, has been secured as juror for The James’ 6th Annual Spring Juried Art Show. Allison Rudnick is an associate curator in the department of Drawings and Prints at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her recent exhibitions include “The Art of the Literary Poster: Works from the Leonard A. Lauder Collection” (2024) and “Art for the Millions: American Culture and Politics in the 1930s” (2023), each of which was accompanied by a catalogue. She has published and presented widely on modern and contemporary printmaking practices and visual culture with a focus on art of the United States.



The show welcomes artists of all levels and art of all mediums. Cash awards will be presented to winners. More information and detailed prospectus can be viewed at jameslibrary.org. Sponsored by the Cordelia Family Foundation, the Frame Center of Hanover, and the Cohasset, Hanover, Hingham, and Marshfield Cultural Councils, local cultural councils that are supported by Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

Evan Murphy Bluegrass Band

Saturday, March 22, 7:30 pm

James Library & Center for the Arts, 24 West Street, Norwell

Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students



A night of toe-tapping, hand-clapping Bluegrass! Join us for an unforgettable evening with the Evan Murphy Bluegrass Band! Evan Murphy, lead singer and guitarist of Mile Twelve, brings his Signature Sound and heartfelt storytelling to The James’ stage with Moriah Ozberkmen, mandolin, Devon Gardener, fiddle, and Chris Sartori, bass. Don’t miss this intimate performance filled with the rich, soulful sounds! Sponsored by the Edward and Estelle Memorial Fund and Coastal Heritage Bank. This event is also sponsored in part by the Norwell and Scituate Cultural Councils, local cultural councils supported by Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.



Jazz Singer Lori Williams

Saturday, April 5, 7:30 pm

James Library & Center for the Arts, 24 West Street, Norwell

Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students



Acclaimed international Jazz vocalist Lori Williams has a most impressive resume as a performing artist, music educator, songwriter, producer, musical theater actress, radio host, business owner, and artist-in-residence with over 30 years of experience. Lori has had the honor of working with many notable artists as lead, background, studio session, and guest vocalist. Her annual vocal jazz tour and performance at music festivals have taken her the world over. Her vocal jazz artist residences allowed her to mentor students on college campuses in the United States and abroad.





As a veteran vocal educator and coach, Lori has received many nationally acclaimed honors for her contributions to the arts. Immersed in traditional jazz from an early age, and earning a B.A. in Mass Media Arts from Hampton University, she also hosts a weekly radio program focused on women in jazz, the international scene and young performers dedicated to the roots and traditions of the music.



Lori has published six independent albums and has recorded with numerous artists internationally. Sponsored by Poppy & John Troupe and Fox Hill Wealth Management. Also sponsored in part by the Marshfield, Norwell, and Scituate Cultural Councils, local agencies that are sponsored by Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.



Homes of Norwell Tour 2025

Friday, April 11, 9 am to 2 pm

Marketplace, program, and ticket sales begin at 9 am, Cushing Memorial Hall, 673 Main Street, Norwell

Featured homes open from 10 am to 2 pm

Tickets: $50 in advance, $60 day of tour

A limited number of free tickets for senior are available thanks to a grant from the Cordelia Family Foundation.



The Homes of Norwell Tour 2025 is an engaging house tour featuring many modern and historic homes researched by the Norwell Historical Society. Join us for this unique opportunity to see the interiors of some of Norwell’s beloved antiques and more recent builds in town! If you love local history, architecture, and design, you don’t want to miss this event. A list of houses, addresses, and their history will be provided to ticket holders on the day of the tour at the Cushing Center. This event is a benefit fundraiser supporting The James Library & Center for the Arts.

Exhibit: Color Noise ~ by Artist Dina Brennan

Opening Reception Friday, May 9, 6 to 8 pm

On view May 9, through June 14

James Library & Center for the Arts, 24 West Street, Norwell

Free admission, all are welcome



Artist Dina Brennan shares that her creativity was sparked by COVID, of all things, and coined her “Quarantine Creative.” “I started taking out all of my art supplies and playing with watercolor landscapes which I called ‘colorscapes.’ The idea was letting the water move how it wanted against the page to create a loose and abstract visual of what I saw on my daily walks. I was also taking black and white photos every day, which focused on line and texture. I like the idea of playing with lines that emulate horizons and layering values that create depth. Working abstractly is something that is new to me and I have had a lot of fun experimenting with new painting tools and different types of acrylic paints, mediums and soluble artists’ crayons.”



In her new body of work, each piece is focused on limiting my color palette and pushing color relationships while maintaining a balance in tone and movement. “With that movement, I really want to explore what sound looks like, particularly in nature. My love of color motivates me most in creating my art. I’m endlessly caught up in the colors found and created in nature, no matter where I am in the world. Growing up and living in New England has been very influential because of the ever-changing seasons, the continuous moving landscape found along the coast and the way the light makes everything seem different from day to day. The naturally occurring color combinations found while spending time outdoors inspires me to try and create those connections while painting. I am working to see if can visually depict sound within a landscape. Does sound have a color? Does color make a noise?”



Dina has worked with local artists, serving 25 years in her role at the Frame Center, where recently enhanced showroom and gallery spaces showcase original art by local artists. “Our goal is to create a safe space for the community to enjoy and celebrate their art without the pressures of a traditional gallery.”

Original art by Dina Brennan, courtesy image

Exhibit: Sculptor Jared Hadfield ~ of Forest Street Studio

Opening Reception: Friday, June 20, 6 to 8 pm

On view: June 20, through August 8

James Library & Center for the Arts, 24 West Street, Norwell

Free admission, all are welcome



Sculptor and craftsman Jared Hadfield is a based in Marshfield. “In 2020, I built a 2,000-square-foot workshop on my property called Forest Street Studio to accommodate large-scale projects and the scope of my free-ranging imagination. My background is split between the fine art world and fabrication industry, allowing me to approach custom projects and distinctive sculptures with dual sensibilities in craft and design. My process usually begins with engineered wood, hefty structural beams I collect from the lumberyard then carve down, shape and refine. At times, found metal hardware will spark a vision and become the starting point for a new form. Inspiration from my nautical surroundings on the South Shore often makes its way into my work as well as the spontaneous creativity of my kids.”



Since 1874, The James Library has served the South Shore community as a warm gathering place. Housed in a landmark Victorian in historical Norwell Center, The James is dedicated to serving the community by providing high-quality programs, resources and materials through a concert hall, art gallery and the operation of a free lending library. As an independent, non-profit arts center we foster a mission for the creation, appreciation, and enjoyment of the arts for residents of all ages on the South Shore, while preserving the historic character of our home. The James Library is located at 24 West Street, Norwell and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 5 pm and on Saturday from 11 to 1 pm. For more information, please call 781-659-7100, visit jameslibrary.org or follow The James Library on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



