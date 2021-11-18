The Hanover Theatre Presents The Most Famous Bagpipe Band In The World, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will grace the stage at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:00 pm.

Since the Scottish band formed in 2002, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have been no strangers to experimenting with their music. Being innovators of a unique sound, the group has proudly coined the term "bagrock" to define their unprecedented use of guitars, drums, keyboards and bagpipes.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers quickly became an international sensation after winning BBC's When Will I Be Famous? in 2007. Within their years of success, the group has performed at The 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasglow and The 2015 Rugby World Cup, in addition to being featured on the soundtrack for How To Train Your Dragon 2 . In the past 15 years, the Chillis have gained over 350,000 Facebook followers and 3.5 million views on YouTube, been awarded the UK Gold disk and three triple-platinum disks for album sales and performed at private parties for Ewan McGregor, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Alex Ferguson, Her Majesty the Queen and more.

The band features an array of the very best musicians from Scotland and across the globe, many holding world champion titles and all serious players with impressive credentials and qualifications.

The Chillis have never been more in demand for their infectious style of feel-good music, which appeals right across the age range to people all over the world.

Tickets for The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are on sale now! Ticket prices are $29 and $39 depending on seat location. Please contact the box office at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org for more information.

