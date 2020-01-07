The Company Theatre Unveils New Logo

The Company Theatre launched their new logo and icon, marking a dramatic change in their visual identity since 1978. Having recently celebrated their 40th anniversary, an updated version of The Company's iconic stage light has been redesigned to better reflect where the company is headed while giving a nod to the rich history of its past.

"The Company Theatre has truly evolved since our very first show 40 years ago," said Zoe Bradford, The Company Theatre co-founder, and president. "The new logo merges the feel of the original and reflects our goals for bringing the next generation of quality productions to the stage. We can't wait for theatregoers to see it."

To create the redesign, The Company Theatre partnered with Red Eye Media, LLC, a creative services agency out of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Red Eye's vision of a Lucasfilm-inspired title card animation is based on The Company's original logo created by Bradford.

"With the Company Theatre's clear vision, I was able to bring to life a fresh take on their branding that met their needs of modernizing and simplifying while maintaining the integrity of the original," said Kat Evans, Red Eye's owner/creator.

The Company Theatre began with a group of young actors in a church basement and sets made from painted refrigerator boxes. They have become an award-winning theatre company presenting high-quality productions. This new logo represents that metamorphosis flawlessly.

The Company Theatre entertains, enlightens, and energizes audiences with high-quality performances. Five theatrical productions and several special event programs sell 35,000 tickets annually. Through its Academy, The Company Theatre inspires and trains students of all ages in the art of the performing arts. For information on programming or classes, visit www.companytheatre.com.





