The Boston Pops and Conductor Keith Lockhart Present 'A John Williams Tribute' and 'Star Wars: The Story in Music' at Boston's Symphony Hall

This September, pre-season Symphony Hall activity spotlights the Boston Pops, under the direction of Keith Lockhart, which will present two special programs: on Sept. 22 and 23, A John Williams Tribute, featuring beloved film score music and exclusive interviews by the Boston Pops Laureate Conductor, ranging from The Towering Inferno (1974) to Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), and on Sept. 23 and 24, Star Wars: The Story in Music, which includes music from all nine Star Wars films. Tickets go on sale beginning on Tuesday, June 20 at 10 a.m.

These two programs anticipate the Pops’ upcoming Japan tour, which will encompass seven concerts in Tokyo and Osaka, from Oct. 6–13. For the September performances of the John Williams Tribute at Symphony Hall, the Boston Pops and Lockhart are excited to welcome two talented young artists who will also appear with the Pops in Japan: violinist Moné Hattori and pianist Hayato Sumino.

Born in Tokyo, the 22-year-old Hattori has been described as “dazzling beyond her years” with playing touted as “utter perfection, emotionally touching and passionate, enthusing with radiance, musicality, and perfect technique” (BBC Music Magazine). The classically trained Sumino, who was a semifinalist at the prestigious XVII International Chopin Piano Competition in 2021, has also cultivated a devoted YouTube fan base with his unique arrangements and jazzy improvisations, performed under the name “Canteen.”

“It’s always a pleasure to perform film music from our very own Boston Pops Laureate Conductor John Williams with the extra bonus of introducing two exciting and young Japanese artists to Boston,” says Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart. “Naturally, we’re also excited for the opportunity to share this incredible music with our fans throughout Japan, which we haven’t visited since 2002. Taking ‘America’s Orchestra’ on tour to perform for audiences around the world remains one of my great privileges as Boston Pops conductor.”

Complementing the music-making for the John Williams Tribute is exclusive interview footage with John Williams, who was Boston Pops conductor from 1980 through 1993. Williams celebrated his 91st birthday in February. In 2023, Williams was also nominated for his 53rd Academy Award, setting a record for both the total number and the age of the nominee, for his original score for Steven Spielberg's film The Fabelmans.

