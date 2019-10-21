The Best Deals During Weird and Wonderful Week in Boston

It's the weirdest and wonderful-est time of the year, and TodayTix is here with the best spooky, funky, and festive events and shows to complete your Halloween season. Weird and Wonderful Week is Oct. 22-31, and you can get tickets from $10 to some of the city's most unique offerings. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, throw on that costume (if that's your thing), and get ready to experience Boston in all of its autumnal glory.

With a genuinely drunken professional actor selected at random every night, no two shows are ever the same. "Shit-faced Shakespeare: Macbeth" seeks to introduce a new generation of theatergoers to the works of the Bard by reviving the raucous, interactive and vibrant nature of Elizabethan theatre with a very modern twist - reminding them as we go to always enjoy Shakespeare responsibly. Get $10 tix during Weird and Wonderful Week.

Welcome to a unique and immersive poetry event that takes poetry outside classrooms and lecture halls and places it in the lush interiors of a bordello. The Madame presents a rotating cast of poets, each operating within a carefully crafted character, who share their work in public readings, spontaneous eruptions of poetry, and most distinctly, as purveyors of private poetry readings on beds, chaise lounges and in private rooms. Get an extra $5 off tix for Weird & Wonderful Week.

Will the Dead Answer? Find out as you're immersed into a haunted experience in this frighteningly reimagined production of Menotti's 1940 opera, "The Medium."

"My Fascination with Creepy Ladies," is a devised theater piece based on a collection of horror tales by Edgar Allan Poe. Poe's own harrowing experiences interweave with his short stories and poems - works that address, according to Poe, the "most poetical topic in the world": the death of a beautiful woman.

1692. Salem, Massachusetts. Hysteria abounds and witchcraft accusations fly. In this new play, a respected judge, Nathaniel Saltonstall, is called to serve on the court of the Salem Witch Trials. As Saltonstall questions the legitimacy of the proceedings, he is forced to choose between integrity and self-preservation. The truth will put his loved ones at risk and himself on trial.

"Triptych (Eyes of One on Another)" is the daring collaboration of a group of visionary artists working together for the first time, inspired by and featuring images from Robert Mapplethorpe's stunning body of work.

Broadway's best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality. Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in "The SpongeBob Musical" (2018 Best Musical winner at the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards) where the power of optimism really can save the world.

How does Don't Tell Comedy work? Snag a ticket in your city and wait for the secret address to be emailed to you at noon the day of the show. BYOB to enjoy an amazing comedy show in a very unique setting.

This unique comedy-whodunit takes place in the "Shear Madness" hairstyling salon and is chock full of up-to-the-minute spontaneous humor. During the course of the action, a murder is committed and the audience gets to spot the clues, question the suspects, and solve the funniest mystery in the annals of crime. The outcome is never the same, which is why many audience members return again and again to the scene of the mayhem.





