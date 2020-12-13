Teens Produce Entirely Virtual Original Musical TOYLAND

As the pandemic has caused live events to halt, virtual productions have risen, including the upcoming premiere of Toyland: A New Musical on Dec. 19. From breakout teen writing duo Tessa Barcelo and Wyland Stephenson comes a brand new musical built for the world of virtual theatre. Written, rehearsed, and performed entirely online, Toyland is a dark holiday comedy you won't want to miss.

Since meeting virtually when they assistant taught Morgan Smith and August Greenwood's Future Broadway Creators class, Barcelo and Stephenson have collaborated a number of times, with Toyland being their debut show together. Though the two have never met in person, they have created a full-scale virtual production of their music.

Starring favorites such as Barbie, Raggedy Ann, and Tamagotchi, Toyland is a cabaret-style concert musical that offers discarded toys the chance to finally share their stories with the world without holding back. An honest, funny look at what abandonment is like for each toy, Toyland doesn't hold back, making for a hilarious night of music. Tickets can be reserved at https://rb.gy/o7ly5w and you can learn more on Instagram/Facebook @toylandmusical.